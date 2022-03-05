(KMAland) -- Stanberry won a nail-biter to advance to the Final Four on Saturday.
Check out the full boys high school basketball scoreboard below.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Stanberry 50 Green City 47
The Schwebach brothers combined for 34 points with 18 from Tyler and 16 from Austin while Colby McQuinn and Landon Marticke added eight each.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Wellsville-Middletown 66 North Shelby 59
St. Elizabeth 54 Thomas Jefferson Independent 35
South Iron 74 Leopold 39
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Bishop LeBlond 59 Lakeland 54
Norwood 53 College Heights Christian 48
Putnam County 70 Sacred Heart 65 – OT
Bernie 51 Alton 49 – OT
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Charleston 74 Bishop DuBourg 61
Duchesne 51 Cole Camp 42
Lafayette County 63 Mid-Buchanan 62
Thayer 55 Strafford 52