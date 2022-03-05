Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Stanberry won a nail-biter to advance to the Final Four on Saturday. 

Check out the full boys high school basketball scoreboard below.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Stanberry 50 Green City 47 

The Schwebach brothers combined for 34 points with 18 from Tyler and 16 from Austin while Colby McQuinn and Landon Marticke added eight each. 

Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Wellsville-Middletown 66 North Shelby 59 

St. Elizabeth 54 Thomas Jefferson Independent 35 

South Iron 74 Leopold 39 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Bishop LeBlond 59 Lakeland 54 

Norwood 53 College Heights Christian 48

Putnam County 70 Sacred Heart 65 – OT 

Bernie 51 Alton 49 – OT 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Charleston 74 Bishop DuBourg 61 

Duchesne 51 Cole Camp 42 

Lafayette County 63 Mid-Buchanan 62 

Thayer 55 Strafford 52

 

