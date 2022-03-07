Wells Fargo Arena
(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A in Iowa and B, C2 and D1 in Nebraska all had state quarterfinals in boys hoops on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Remsen, St. Mary’s 70 West Harrison 52 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Other Class 1A Scores

Lake Mills 39 Danville 22

Grand View Christian 64 Bellevue 63 — OT

North Linn 89 North Mahaska 43

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Central Lyon 68 Red Oak 34 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Other Class 2A Scores 

Pella Christian 69 Roland-Story 62

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Skutt Catholic 62 Blair 36

Platteview 60 Bennington 44

Roncalli Catholic 64 Waverly 58 — 2 OT

Beatrice 38 Scottsbluff 35

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Amherst 53 Freeman 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 51 Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Norfolk Catholic 54 Hartington Cedar Catholic 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55 Howells-Dodge 52 — OT

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

North Platte St. Patrick’s 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 49

Other D1 Scores

Burwell 65 Elgin Public/Pope John 58

Dundy County-Stratton 48 Mead 44

Loomis 55 Riverside 34

