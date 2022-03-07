(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A in Iowa and B, C2 and D1 in Nebraska all had state quarterfinals in boys hoops on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Remsen, St. Mary’s 70 West Harrison 52 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Other Class 1A Scores
Other Class 1A Scores
Lake Mills 39 Danville 22
Grand View Christian 64 Bellevue 63 — OT
North Linn 89 North Mahaska 43
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Central Lyon 68 Red Oak 34 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Other Class 2A Scores
Other Class 2A Scores
Pella Christian 69 Roland-Story 62
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Skutt Catholic 62 Blair 36
Platteview 60 Bennington 44
Roncalli Catholic 64 Waverly 58 — 2 OT
Beatrice 38 Scottsbluff 35
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Amherst 53 Freeman 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 51 Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Norfolk Catholic 54 Hartington Cedar Catholic 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55 Howells-Dodge 52 — OT
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
North Platte St. Patrick’s 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 49
Other D1 Scores
Other D1 Scores
Burwell 65 Elgin Public/Pope John 58
Dundy County-Stratton 48 Mead 44
Loomis 55 Riverside 34