(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from boys basketball on Tuesday with state quarterfinals in Iowa and Nebraska and state sectionals in Missouri.
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Monticello 46 Mid-Prairie 43
Rock Valley 75 Jesup 61
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Dallas Center-Grimes 65 Carroll 45
Winterset 81 Marion 77 — OT
Central DeWitt 67 Decorah 59
Davenport Assumption 69 Humboldt 65
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS
Central (New Madrid County) 64 Central (Park Hills) 53
Lift for Life Academy Charter 65 Sullivan 49
Vashon 64 MICDS 49
Mexico 61 St. Charles West 48
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 76 Fair Grove 58
Willow Springs 66 Lamar 42
Pembroke Hill 42 Barstow 41
Richmond 52 Lafayette 48
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Millard North 62 Elkhorn South 50
Gretna 67 Omaha Central 65 — 2 OT
Bellevue West 60 Lincoln Pius X 46
Creighton Prep 53 Westside 48
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Auburn 34 Omaha Concordia 29
Ashland-Greenwood 55 Ogallala 38
Find the recaps and video reaction linked here.
Other Class C1 Scores
Fort Calhoun 54 Wahoo 52
Kearney Catholic 47 Wayne 40
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Mullen 30
Find the complete recap and video reaction linked here.
Other Class D2 Scores
St. Mary’s, O’Neill 60 Shelton 42
Osceola 52 Wynot 48
Parkview Christian 64 Hyannis 54