High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from boys basketball on Tuesday with state quarterfinals in Iowa and Nebraska and state sectionals in Missouri.

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Monticello 46 Mid-Prairie 43

Rock Valley 75 Jesup 61

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Dallas Center-Grimes 65 Carroll 45

Winterset 81 Marion 77 — OT

Central DeWitt 67 Decorah 59

Davenport Assumption 69 Humboldt 65

MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE SECTIONALS

Central (New Madrid County) 64 Central (Park Hills) 53

Lift for Life Academy Charter 65 Sullivan 49

Vashon 64 MICDS 49

Mexico 61 St. Charles West 48

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 76 Fair Grove 58

Willow Springs 66 Lamar 42

Pembroke Hill 42 Barstow 41

Richmond 52 Lafayette 48

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Millard North 62 Elkhorn South 50

Gretna 67 Omaha Central 65 — 2 OT

Bellevue West 60 Lincoln Pius X 46

Creighton Prep 53 Westside 48

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Auburn 34 Omaha Concordia 29

Ashland-Greenwood 55 Ogallala 38

Find the recaps and video reaction linked here.

Other Class C1 Scores

Fort Calhoun 54 Wahoo 52

Kearney Catholic 47 Wayne 40

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Mullen 30

Find the complete recap and video reaction linked here

Other Class D2 Scores 

St. Mary’s, O’Neill 60 Shelton 42

Osceola 52 Wynot 48

Parkview Christian 64 Hyannis 54

