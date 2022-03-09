(KMAland) -- Iowa Class 1A and Nebraska Class B, C2 and D1 set their state finals on Wednesday in boys basketball. View the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61 Waukee Northwest 55
Ames 60 Burlington 40
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62 Cedar Falls 52
Johnston 55 Ankeny 53
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Grand View Christian 71 Lake Mills 66 — 2 OT
North Linn 56 St. Mary’s, Remsen 46
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE SEMIFINALS
Skutt Catholic 67 Platteview 42
Roncalli Catholic 53 Beatrice 29
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Grand Island Central Catholic 58 Amherst 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42 Norfolk Catholic 40
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SEMIFINALS
North Platte St. Patrick’s 55 Burwell 32
Loomis 60 Dundy County Stratton 48