KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa Class 1A and Nebraska Class B, C2 and D1 set their state finals on Wednesday in boys basketball. View the full rundown below.

IOWA CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61 Waukee Northwest 55

Ames 60 Burlington 40

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62 Cedar Falls 52

Johnston 55 Ankeny 53

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Grand View Christian 71 Lake Mills 66 — 2 OT

North Linn 56 St. Mary’s, Remsen 46

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE SEMIFINALS 

Skutt Catholic 67 Platteview 42

Roncalli Catholic 53 Beatrice 29

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE SEMIFINALS 

Grand Island Central Catholic 58 Amherst 47

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42 Norfolk Catholic 40

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SEMIFINALS 

North Platte St. Patrick’s 55 Burwell 32

Loomis 60 Dundy County Stratton 48

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.