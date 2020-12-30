(KMAland) -- Conestoga and Ashland-Greenwood won championships while Nebraska City, Johnson-Brock, Weeping Water, Lourdes, Sacred Heart, Johnson County Central and Auburn all added wins on Wednesday in KMAland boys hoops action.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Semifinal: St. Michael 73 North Andrew 50
Semifinal: Smithville 54 Bishop LeBlond 44
Louisville Tournament
Nebraska City 61 Ralston 53
BRLD 66 Louisville 63
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 56 Lewiston 42
Championship: Conestoga 62 Falls City 58
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
3rd Place: Weeping Water 53 Dorchester 22
Championship: Raymond Central 42 Sterling 33
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 48
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 64 Archbishop Bergan 49
David City Tournament
Aquinas Catholic 63 Palmyra 33
Douglas County West 74 David City 29
Freeman Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Syracuse 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Freman 39
Thayer Central Tournament
Johnson County Central 61 Thayer Central 51
Southern 58 Nebraska Christian 34
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Wayne 38
Semifinal: Pierce 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 46