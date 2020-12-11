(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert, East Mills, Sidney, Underwood, Bedford, Exira/EHK, Murray, Maryville, Weeping Water and more winners from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 69 Clarinda 65 — OT
Caden Johnson had 23 points and Silas Bales finished with 21 for Glenwood in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 60 Harlan 57
Aiden Schuttinga hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead Denison-Schleswig. Braiden Heiden pitched in 15 and Carter Wessel had 11.
Bradley Curren led Harlan with 19 points, Connor Frame added 15 and Will McLaughlin scored 13.
H-10: St. Albert 66 Lewis Central 59
Jeff Miller scored 23 points and Sam Rallis had 16 for St. Albert in the victory.
JC Dermody led Lewis Central with 13 points. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: East Mills 52 Stanton 43
Mason Crouse had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Jerett Jentzsch added 16 points with six rebounds and four blocks for East Mills.
Carter Johnson led Stanton 23 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds and four assists.
CORNER: Sidney 59 Griswold 33
Cole Jorgenson had 12 points and six rebounds for Sidney in the win. Garett Phillips pitched in 11 points while Matthew Benedict added six points, six assists and five rebounds.
Jayden Amend scored 12 points with four rebounds to lead Griswold. Adam Hauser added 10 points for the Tigers.
WIC: AHSTW 59 IKM-Manning 44
Raydden Grobe scored 23 points, Kyle Sternberg added 16 and Brayden Lund finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Kyler Rasmussen posted eight points and five rebounds.
WIC: Underwood 54 Audubon 42
Timothy Conn scored 20 points to lead Underwood in the win.
Carson Bauer posted 19 points for Audubon.
WIC: Tri-Center 77 Missouri Valley 25
Leyton Nelson had 18 points while Kent Elliott put in 13 for Tri-Center in the win.
Will Gutzmer pitched in 11 points for Missouri Valley.
POI: Bedford 52 East Union 45
Silas Walston topped Bedford with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Paton-Churdan 44
Gabe Obert poured in 20 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Easton Hays added 12.
Shaydon Thurman put in 10 points for Paton-Churdan.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 Woodbine 49
Layne Pryor scored 28 points for Woodbine in the defeat.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 66 Lamoni 44
Colby Elrod made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Ankeny Christian.
BLUE: Murray 57 Orient-Macksburg 15
Colton Siefkas had 31 points on seven made 3-pointers to lead Murray, which had nine players score.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 61 Twin Cedars 35
Jace Nichols scored 12 points to lead Twin Cedars.
MO: North Andrew 66 East Atchison 48
Tanner McDaniel scored 16 points and Owen Larsen added 15 for North Andrew in the win.
East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnatto had 16 points. Braden Graves chipped in 13.
MO: Maryville 46 Platte Valley 31
Caden Stoecklein had 11 points while Caleb Kreizinger and Marc Gustafson finished with nine points each for Maryville in the win.
NE: Arlington 61 Nebraska City 49
Aiden Foreman scored 21 points and had three steals for Arlington in the win.
Clay Stovall scored 17 points, Braden Thompson added 12 and Chase Brown had 11 for Nebraska City in the loss.
NE: Weeping Water 44 Omaha Christian Academy 41
Weeping Water came back from down 13 to pick up the win. Carter Mogensen scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Indians.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 69 Clarinda 65 — OT
Denison-Schleswig 60 Harlan 57
St. Albert 66 Lewis Central 59
Corner Conference
East Mills 52 Stanton 43
Sidney 59 Griswold 33
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 59 IKM-Manning 44
Underwood 54 Audubon 42
Tri-Center 77 Missouri Valley 25
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 52 East Union 45
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Nodaway Valley 75 Wayne 44
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 73 CAM 62
Boyer Valley 69 Glidden-Ralston 38
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Paton-Churdan 44
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 Woodbine 49
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73 Sioux City North 31
Sioux City East 80 Sioux City West 65
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 66 Lamoni 44
Moravia at Diagonal
Murray 57 Orient-Macksburg 15
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Mormon Trail 61 Twin Cedars 35
Non-Conference
Blue Valley Northwest 84 Abraham Lincoln 58
Area Missouri/Nebraska
North Andrew 66 East Atchison 48
Maryville 46 Platte Valley 31
Worth County 59 Nodaway-Holt 26
Northeast Nodaway 74 King City 24
Bishop LeBlond 55 Stanberry 44
Maysville 49 South Holt 34
Arlington 61 Nebraska City 49
Johnson-Brock at Falls City
Weeping Water 44 Omaha Christian Academy 41
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Friend 41
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Humboldt-TRS 48
Diller-Odell 61 Sterling 33