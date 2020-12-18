(KMAland) -- Big wins for Atlantic, Treynor, Lo-Ma, Ar-We-Va, Woodbine, Exira/EHK, AL, Plattsmouth and more on Friday in KMAland boys basketball action.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 47 Clarinda 39
Braiden Heiden had 12 points and seven rebounds in a balanced performance for the Monarchs. Evan Turin added 12 points, and Aiden Schuttinga and Hunter Emery added nine apiece.
Clarinda’s Drew Brown had 14 points and Michael Shull put in 12. Grant Jobe added eight points and six rebounds.
H-10: Atlantic 53 Lewis Central 47
Skyler Handlos had 13 points while Ethan Sturm hit three big fourth quarter 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
CORNER: Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 38
Carter Johnson had 20 points for Stanton in the win. Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt had 24 points and 14 rebounds. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Treynor 58 Riverside 51
Noah James had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Sid Schaaf added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Grady Jeppesen had 25 points and seven rebounds for Riverside.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 61 Audubon 34
Tre Melby had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia. Nicio Adame added eight points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Baker Lally scored seven points with six boards.
Gavin Smith led Audubon with 18 points and six rebounds.
WIC: AHSTW 69 Missouri Valley 37
Raydden Grobe had 21 points, Brayden Lund had 16, Kyle Sternberg put in 10 and Ryan Wedemeyer added eight for AHSTW.
Cole Staska led Missouri Valley with 21 points. Will Gutzmer pitched in 10 points.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 52 Glidden-Ralston 34
Will Ragaller scored 19 points for Ar-We-Va in the victory. Brigham Daniel led Glidden-Ralston with 10.
RVC: Boyer Valley 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 59
Trevor Malone led three players in double figures with 19 points while Gavin Reineke added 18 and Jaidan TenEyck scored 16.
RVC: Woodbine 73 Paton-Churdan 45
Woodbine’s Layne Pryor scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and five steals in the win.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 58 — OT
Tyler Petersen scored 25 points while Trey Petersen added 14 for Exira/EHK in the overtime victory.
Sage Evans dropped in 27 points for West Harrison. Mason King had 14 and Koleson Evans put in 12 for the Hawkeyes.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 82 Sioux City West 46
Josh Dix poured in 31 points for Abraham Lincoln in the victory.
MRC: Sioux City East 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69
DaVares Whitaker scored 25 points and Brandt VanDyke added 21 for Sioux City East in the victory.
NC: Twin Cedars 55 Southeast Warren 43
Devin Arkema had 30 points for Twin Cedars in the victory. Kade Dunkin added 11 and Jace Nichols put in 10.
MO: Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 43
Doran Saunders had 27 points for Stewartsville-Osborn in the win.
Jarrett Spinnatto led East Atchison with 10 points while Kaylin Merriweather added nine.
MO: Northeast Nodaway 54 Rock Port 42
Dylan McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with 21 points. Ben Boswell chipped in 14 points in the win.
Jagger Freeman led Rock Port with 11 points.
NE: Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 37
Hayden Stromsodt had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Adam Eggert added 10 points for Plattsmouth.
Will Vitosh and Carson Simon scored 10 points each for Falls City.
NE: Archbishop Bergan 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40
Sam Sleister scored 13 points off the bench for Archbishop Bergan.
Blake Miller had 21 points for Lourdes Central Catholic.
NE: Lincoln Lutheran 48 Syracuse 35
Joshua Puelz scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Jonny Puelz put in 12 with 10 boards for Lincoln Lutheran in the win.
Cooper Carlson had 21 points and four steals for Syracuse.
