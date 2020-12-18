(KMAland) -- Big wins for Atlantic, Treynor, Lo-Ma, Ar-We-Va, Woodbine, Exira/EHK, AL, Plattsmouth and more on Friday in KMAland boys basketball action. 

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 47 Clarinda 39 

Braiden Heiden had 12 points and seven rebounds in a balanced performance for the Monarchs. Evan Turin added 12 points, and Aiden Schuttinga and Hunter Emery added nine apiece. 

Clarinda’s Drew Brown had 14 points and Michael Shull put in 12. Grant Jobe added eight points and six rebounds.

H-10: Atlantic 53 Lewis Central 47 

Skyler Handlos had 13 points while Ethan Sturm hit three big fourth quarter 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

CORNER: Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 38 

Carter Johnson had 20 points for Stanton in the win. Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt had 24 points and 14 rebounds. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Treynor 58 Riverside 51 

Noah James had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Sid Schaaf added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Grady Jeppesen had 25 points and seven rebounds for Riverside.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 61 Audubon 34 

Tre Melby had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia. Nicio Adame added eight points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Baker Lally scored seven points with six boards.

Gavin Smith led Audubon with 18 points and six rebounds. 

WIC: AHSTW 69 Missouri Valley 37 

Raydden Grobe had 21 points, Brayden Lund had 16, Kyle Sternberg put in 10 and Ryan Wedemeyer added eight for AHSTW.

Cole Staska led Missouri Valley with 21 points. Will Gutzmer pitched in 10 points.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 52 Glidden-Ralston 34 

Will Ragaller scored 19 points for Ar-We-Va in the victory. Brigham Daniel led Glidden-Ralston with 10.

RVC: Boyer Valley 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 

Trevor Malone led three players in double figures with 19 points while Gavin Reineke added 18 and Jaidan TenEyck scored 16.

RVC: Woodbine 73 Paton-Churdan 45 

Woodbine’s Layne Pryor scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and five steals in the win.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 58 — OT 

Tyler Petersen scored 25 points while Trey Petersen added 14 for Exira/EHK in the overtime victory.

Sage Evans dropped in 27 points for West Harrison. Mason King had 14 and Koleson Evans put in 12 for the Hawkeyes.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 82 Sioux City West 46 

Josh Dix poured in 31 points for Abraham Lincoln in the victory.

MRC: Sioux City East 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 

DaVares Whitaker scored 25 points and Brandt VanDyke added 21 for Sioux City East in the victory. 

NC: Twin Cedars 55 Southeast Warren 43 

Devin Arkema had 30 points for Twin Cedars in the victory. Kade Dunkin added 11 and Jace Nichols put in 10.

MO: Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 43 

Doran Saunders had 27 points for Stewartsville-Osborn in the win.

Jarrett Spinnatto led East Atchison with 10 points while Kaylin Merriweather added nine.

MO: Northeast Nodaway 54 Rock Port 42

Dylan McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with 21 points. Ben Boswell chipped in 14 points in the win.

Jagger Freeman led Rock Port with 11 points.

NE: Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 37 

Hayden Stromsodt had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Adam Eggert added 10 points for Plattsmouth.

Will Vitosh and Carson Simon scored 10 points each for Falls City.

NE: Archbishop Bergan 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40

Sam Sleister scored 13 points off the bench for Archbishop Bergan.

Blake Miller had 21 points for Lourdes Central Catholic.

NE: Lincoln Lutheran 48 Syracuse 35 

Joshua Puelz scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Jonny Puelz put in 12 with 10 boards for Lincoln Lutheran in the win.

Cooper Carlson had 21 points and four steals for Syracuse.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 47 Clarinda 39

Glenwood 66 Creston 54

Atlantic 53 Lewis Central 47

Corner Conference

Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 38

East Mills 59 Griswold 38 

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 58 Riverside 51

Logan-Magnolia 61 Audubon 34

AHSTW 69 Missouri Valley 37

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 52 Glidden-Ralston 34

Boyer Valley 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 West Harrison 58 — OT

Woodbine 73 Paton-Churdan 45

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Thomas Jefferson 32

Abraham Lincoln 82 Sioux City West 46

LeMars 76 Sioux City North 36

Sioux City East 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 62 Moulton-Udell 19

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg 

Moravia at Seymour 

Non-Conference

Twin Cedars 55 Southeast Warren 43

Area Missouri

Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 43

Northeast Nodaway 54 Rock Port 42

Mound City 89 West Nodaway 66

South Holt 46 North Nodaway 39

Union Star 59 Nodaway-Holt 57

North Andrew at King City 

Worth County 57 St. Joseph Christian 54

Benton 44 Maryville 42

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 37

Auburn 59 Freeman 23

Louisville 57 Johnson County Central 44

Malcolm 64 Weeping Water 25

Lincoln Lutheran 48 Syracuse 35

Archbishop Bergan 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40

Falls City Sacred Heart at Humboldt-TRS

