(KMAland) -- It's the first batch of KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings in 2022.
Lewis Central, Glenwood, St. Albert, West Harrison, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, Woodbine, Moravia and Ankeny Christian Academy are moving up while East Mills, Stanton and Coon Rapids-Bayard are moving in.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record for 2022), some thoughts and last time's ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (7-2/1-2): The Lynx passed the only test I was worried about for these rankings earlier this week, going on the road and taking down Sioux City East. The two losses to Bellevue West and Millard North are team builders win or lose. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (7-2/0-1): East probably won’t be moving off this spot anytime soon, but they will face a very tough test tonight when they trip to LeMars. If the Bulldogs can get them, all bets are off from 2 through 10. (LW: 2)
3. Harlan (10-0/3-0): Both Lewis Central and Glenwood put a scare into the Cyclones. This isn’t quite the dominant football juggernaut, but basketball is a completely different sport. You have to find ways to win on nights when the ball isn’t bouncing your way, and Coach Mitch Osborn is the king of having teams that do just that. (LW: 3)
4. Denison-Schleswig (9-1/2-0): Two home games with two Hawkeye Ten Conference teams (Kuemper and Creston), and the Monarchs come out with two wins. And they did it without some important personnel. The sign of a very good team. (LW: 4)
5. LeMars (7-4/3-1): LeMars has won six of their last seven with the only loss coming at Dakota Valley one week ago. Tonight is a big, big opportunity when Sioux City East comes in. (LW: 5)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-2/2-0): Heelan lost by 4 to Treynor and by 8 to Sioux City East to open the season. They’ve since won six in a row, including a pretty solid 10-point win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton earlier this week. AL is on deck. (LW: 6)
7. Lewis Central (5-4/1-1): The loss to Atlantic is nearly a month old by now, and I can’t demote the Titans for that forever. They’ve since beat Glenwood, battled Harlan to a two-point game and nabbed a nice 15-point win at Clarinda. (LW: 8)
8. Glenwood (6-4/2-1): The Rams took down Atlantic in a tough battle to open 2022, rolled through Shenandoah and then lost at the horn against Harlan. Things seem to moving in the right direction for Coach Curt Schulte’s team. (LW: 9)
9. Atlantic (3-8/0-3): I don’t want to put this on anyone, but it sure seems like Atlantic is experiencing some Nebraska football level of bad luck. Their losses in 2022 were by 5 to Glenwood, 2 to Kuemper and 3 to Clarinda. We know they’re going to compete every single night. (LW: 7)
10. Creston (4-5/1-2): The Panthers’ losses since the last rankings came to Oak Park in Kansas City and on the road to Denison-Schleswig. They also mixed in a solid five-point win at home over Creston. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (10-0/4-0): The big test came, and it looked like we were going to have to sort out a new No. 1 for a large portion of it. However, the Vikings found a way to win by one at Treynor before wins over Tri-Center, Audubon and Riverside. Rinse, repeat. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (8-2/1-2): They were this close to taking over the top spot. They will have another chance later on this season. Their 11-point win over Underwood shows a little gap between No. 1/2 and 3 in the WIC, and then Grand View Christian provided a problem. They provide a problem for a lot of teams. (LW: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic (6-7/2-2): I still love the Knights right here in this spot. They nabbed tight wins over Atlantic and East Sac County since the last rankings, and they were just seven points away (losses by 5 to D-S and by 2 to Des Moines Christian) from a 4-0 2022. (LW: 3)
4. Red Oak (6-4/3-0): Huge, huge, huge start to the New Year for the Tigers, which beat St. Albert on the road, handled business at home with Sioux City North and then finished the regular season sweep of Shenandoah. (LW: 4)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-0/4-0): I kind of thought the Blue Devils might move up, but I didn’t feel right moving Kuemper or Red Oak off their spots. They’ve won by 30, 15, 16 and 46 in 2022. The 15-point win came against previously-undefeated Central Decatur. (LW: 5)
6. Central Decatur (10-1/3-1): Since the loss to MSTM, they’ve won by 11 over a solid Davis County team and then rolled through East Union by 34. There was some thought to moving them down a bit, but you can’t put too much fault in a loss to the Blue Devils. (LW: 6)
7. Underwood (9-2/2-1): A very good No. 3 in the WIC (at the moment). Their only loss in 2022 was that 11-point defeat at Treynor. They’ve since rolled to a 16-point win over improving IKM-Manning. They get another chance at AHSTW tonight. (LW: 7)
8. Mount Ayr (10-1/4-0): It’s all status quo to this point, although I considered moving Mount Ayr up to No. 6. I’ll wait it out, though, despite the 4-0 start to 2022. We are eight days away from MSTM/Mount Ayr. (LW: 8)
9. West Harrison (10-1/2-0): They are just continuing to dominate teams, rolling to a 31-point win at Woodbine on Friday and then a 22-point win at Exira/EHK. That’s….impressive. (LW: 11)
10. Clarinda (7-6/2-2): The Cardinals opened 2022 with a couple losses to Creston and Lewis Central, but they responded with a grind-it-out three-point win over Atlantic. It’ll be interesting to see what they come out of with Sidney-Shenandoah-Kuemper in the next five days. (LW: 9)
11. St. Albert (4-6/1-2): The Falcons really don’t have much of anything easy. They had a four-game losing streak to AHSTW, Kuemper, Red Oak and Harlan snapped with their 22-point win at Missouri Valley. Another chance at Red Oak tonight. (LW: 12)
12. Boyer Valley (9-2/4-0): They’ve won five in a row and eight of the last nine. That streak includes wins over Exira/EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Logan-Magnolia. (LW: 14)
13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-3/2-1): Exira/EHK got a really nice win at Woodbine by 13 to open 2022 before a two-point escape of ACGC and then the loss to West Harrison. (LW: 15)
14. Moravia (11-1/4-0): The Mohawks continue to roll, getting wins by 47, 21, 7 and 64 in 2022. The one thing they aren’t doing that others around them have done? Lose. (LW: 20)
15. Ankeny Christian Academy (9-3/4-0): Another team that isn’t losing in 2022. They nabbed a really impressive win over Mormon Trail on Tuesday, rolling to a 17-point victory. They’ve won four in a row and eight of their last nine. (LW: 18)
16. Woodbine (5-5/2-2): There are all kinds of differing results, and it’s going to get weird between 16 and 20. Let’s give the Tigers the boost, though, for their eight-point win at CAM. Pretty impressive. (LW: 17)
17. CAM (8-2/1-1): Dang, they slid a bit more than I would have expected or liked them to. They can get it right back with some big games ahead of them, but for now they have to live behind Woodbine due to the most recent result. (LW: 10)
18. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-5/2-2): They are not too far away at all. CRB lost by 1 to ACGC and by 3 to Boyer Valley. They responded with dominant wins over Glidden-Ralston and Woodward Academy. They’re another RVC team that can beat any other RVC team. (LW: NR)
19. East Mills (9-3/2-1): Their only loss of 2022 was to Auburn, which is a very, very, very good Nebraska team. The big win? That came against Sidney by 19 on Friday. (LW: NR)
20. Stanton (5-3/1-0): Check out the Vikings. They finished 2021 with three straight wins, including a really impressive rout of Bedford. Then they bottled that up, carried it with them for 22(!) days and did it again against Sidney, turning around a 38-point loss from earlier in the year into a 5-point win. (LW: NR)
