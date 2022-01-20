(KMAland) -- LC, Clarinda, St. Albert, MSTM, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, CRB, LeMars and Moravia are all moving up, and Riverside and Sergeant Bluff-Luton move in with the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings release.
I had this great plan yesterday to highlight some of the “glue” players in my girls basketball rankings. However, Varsity Bound went down right in the middle of my work, and I couldn’t do more than talk about what the teams did in the last week. Today, let’s cross our fingers that VB stays alive for the entirety of this writing. The glue guys – players that don’t average double figures in points – are highlighted in each team summary.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record for 2022), some thoughts and last time's ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (9-2/2-0): The Lynx jumped back into the Missouri River Conference in the last week, and they…well, they rolled. They’ve got three averaging in double figures, and then there’s big man Jake Duffey, who is averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. A major piece of AL’s typically strong defense. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (9-2/2-0): Two tight wins over LeMars (by 1) and Heelan (by 4) keep the Black Raiders hanging on to this No. 2 spot, but it’s close. Check out the average line from junior Brandt VanDyke: 8.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG. A little bit of everything. (LW: 2)
3. Harlan (11-0/1-0): One game and one dominant win for the week. Harlan rolled over Atlantic by 27 behind their FOUR guys averaging double figures. That makes this job a little tougher, but would you believe the football team’s star quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer is the basketball’s glue guy? He’s averaging 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and nearly one steal per game. (LW: 3)
4. LeMars (8-5/1-1): The Bulldogs made their case for the No. 3 team in the MRC this last week, and they actually almost snagged that No. 2 spot. They lost by one to Sioux City East before a nice win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton to take the regular season sweep. Caleb Dreckman continues to be their big scorer (22.4 PPG), but plenty of mind needs to be paid to center Konnor Calhoun, who is averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. (LW: 5)
5. Lewis Central (7-5/2-1): The Titans get a good week with a signature winning coming by 13 at Denison-Schleswig. There are a few guys I could highlight here as glue guys, but check out senior Trenton Johnette, who is at 5.1 points, a team-best 9.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. (LW: 7)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-4/0-2): Heelan lost by 40 at home to AL, but they were able to bounce back in putting together a strong performance even while losing by four at East. Senior Nick Miller has been plenty important in a number of ways, including scoring (9.3 PPG) and on the glass (7.4 RPG). He’s also averaging 1.4 blocks per game. (LW: 6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-8/1-1): The Warriors are ever-improving, and it showed with a win over Denison-Schleswig last Thursday. They followed with a tight loss at LeMars, but it shows they can continue to contend with some of the top teams in these rankings. Junior Scott Kroll is the glue guy here with 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. (LW: NR)
8. Denison-Schleswig (9-3/0-2): The Monarchs took a couple tough losses this past week, falling to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road and to Lewis Central at home. They’ll be just fine, though, because they have sophomore Luke Wiebers doing a bit of everything, scoring at 9.6 per game and adding 2.8 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. (LW: 4)
9. Glenwood (7-5/1-1): The Rams came all the way back from 15 points down to win in overtime over St. Albert to salvage a week that also saw them fall at home to Kuemper Catholic. Junior Logyn Eckheart is the easy glue guy pick here, as he is averaging 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while also averaging 1.5 assists per game. (LW: 8)
10. Creston (6-6/2-1): I have to go with the Panthers in this final spot. It was a really impressive week with a tight three-point loss to LC, a big home win over Red Oak and then a rout of Shenandoah. Crazy thing here….not a single player on the Panthers averages double figures. Kyle Strider (9.9 PPG) is the closest, and it’s basically double figures. Let’s give sophomore Cael Turner a little love for his boxscore-filling with 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. That’s getting it done. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (13-0/3-0): Three more double digit wins for the Vikings, which won by 28 over Underwood, 12 over Earlham and 29 over IKM-Manning. This team, of course, has all kind of dogs that can score the ball. Junior Cole Scheffler puts it all together, though, with his 3.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (10-2/2-0): Treynor won by identical scores over Missouri Valley and Audubon (64-36). Kind of a funny little thing. Sophomore Karson Elwood has had a nice little “glue guy” season with 4.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He’s also at nearly one steal per game. (LW: 2)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (12-0/2-0): Hogan Franey is on an incredible run of shooting and scoring and setting scorers up. And the Blue Devils keep on rolling, including a nice six-point win over Ankeny Christian Academy on the road. Senior Tyler Baker has also had a strong run with 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for the Blue Devils. (LW: 5)
4. Red Oak (8-5/2-1): It had a loss, but this was a great week for the Tigers. They beat St. Albert by 24(!), lost a tough and tight one on the road at Creston and then bounced back to win at Atlantic, snapping a 31-game losing skid to the Trojans. Wow. Let’s give the glue guy award to Kaden Johnson, who is nearly the team’s fourth double digit scorer at 9.6 per game. He also has 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. (LW: 4)
5. Clarinda (9-6/2-0): The Cardinals have won three straight, including two this week over Sidney (by 25) and the big one over Kuemper (by 14). Tadyn Brown remains the ultimate glue guy with the defense he plays, and the numbers he puts up (6.3 PPG, 3.1 APG, 2.9 RPG, 2.0 SPG). (LW: 10)
6. Kuemper Catholic (7-8/1-1): The week started on a high note with a road win over Glenwood, but the road can be tough. They ended up losing to a game Clarinda bunch. Senior center Isaac Evans has been a key glue guy with 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. (LW: 3)
7. Central Decatur (11-1/1-0): The Cardinals continue to hold just one L (to Martensdale-St. Marys) after a week that saw them win by 11 at Bedford. Junior Jack Scrivner is one of my favorite boxscore-fillers. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. (LW: 6)
8. Mount Ayr (12-1/2-0): The Raiders keep on rolling with 12 consecutive wins, including victories by 21 over Murray and Lenox. The next two? Home to Martensdale-St. Marys and at Central Decatur. Oh, they also have Van Meter at home the next game, too. Sophomore Ryce Reynolds is my glue guy with 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. (LW: 8)
9. St. Albert (5-8/1-2): A difficult week for the Falcons, which lost at Red Oak and Glenwood (in overtime), but they did beat Westwood on the road by a lot and there was a lot of losing around them in these rankings. Plus, the Glenwood performance deserves some love. I don’t just drop teams for losing. Senior Alex Gast deserves a little run here as the glue guy with 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. (LW: 11)
10. Boyer Valley (10-2/1-0): The Bulldogs just keep on rolling. They’ve won six consecutive games, including the eight-point win at home over Woodbine on Tuesday. Senior Jaidan TenEyck continues to fill up the box with 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. (LW: 12)
11. Moravia (13-1/2-0): The Mohawks have won 11 straight. Their latest – a 48-47 win over Ankeny Christian – is the biggest of those. Sophomore Shane Helmick has been a big piece of it with 7.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 assists per game. He’s also at nearly one block per contest. (LW: 14)
12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-3/2-0): Solid week for the Spartans, which handled business by 17 at Audubon and then eke out a three-point win at Ar-We-Va. Winning on the road is not easy. The balanced scoring of the Spartans has been a big piece of their success, and so has sophomore Aiden Flathers, who is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. (LW: 13)
13. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-5/2-0): The big RVC mover of the week is the Crusaders, which beat West Harrison by 15 for their fourth consecutive victory. Senior Easton Hays has been all kinds of glue guy with 5.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. (LW: 18)
14. West Harrison (10-2/0-1): The Hawkeyes have had a year of climb, climb, climb, random loss, climb, climb, climb and random loss. It’s tough in the RVC. You can’t look past anyone. Not saying they did. CRB is obviously on one right now. I like junior Brady Melby for the glue guy, as he’s averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. (LW: 9)
15. Ankeny Christian Academy (9-5/0-2): I’ve decided I can’t drop a team that lost by one to Moravia on the road and by just six to Martensdale-St. Marys. The Eagles have four guys in double figures. One of them that is not is glue guy and senior Brock Parks, who is averaging 5.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.7 APG and 1.2 SPG. (LW: 15)
16. Riverside (8-7/2-0): Bring the Bulldogs in here. What a win over Underwood earlier this week. The ‘Dogs followed an 11-point win at IKM-Manning with a 10-point victory over the Eagles joining AHSTW and Treynor as the only teams to beat Underwood this year. Glue guy? How about junior Ayden Salais (8.8 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.8 SPG, 3.1 RPG). (LW: NR)
17. Underwood (9-4/0-2): Did the Eagles let AHSTW beat them twice? Hard to say, but this is definitely a top 10 KMAland team. For now, though, they have to live below the team that just beat them. They’re still plenty talented, though, including major contributions from sophomore Josh Ravlin – 7.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.8 APG. (LW: 7)
18. Woodbine (6-6/1-1): The win over CAM is still fresh, and they handled business against MVAOCOU in their first game of the week before the tight loss to Boyer Valley. Senior Cory Bantam has been the glue guy for the Tigers with 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game. (LW: 16)
19. CAM (9-3/1-1): CAM fell by just two at ACGC in double overtime before a 15-point bounce back win over Paton-Churdan. They’ll get some chances to move up in the coming games. Let’s go to senior Lane Spieker as the Cougars’ glue guy. He’s averaging 7.1 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. (LW: 17)
20. East Mills (11-3/2-0): Mason Crouse hit 1,000 points, and they’ve rolled in 2022 (aside from a loss to Nebraska’s Class C-1 stalwart Auburn). There are a couple options for the Wolverines’ glue guy. Let’s go with sophomore Zach Thornburg and his averages of 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. (LW: 19)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.