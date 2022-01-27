(KMAland) -- Lamoni, Mormon Trail and Sioux City West are new to the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
Meanwhile, five Hawkeye Ten teams moved up along with Riverside, Underwood, CAM and LeMars.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record for 2022), some thoughts and last time's ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (11-2/2-0): The Lynx try to make their run the rest of the season without Josh Dix, and that opens up a lot of chances for Jamison Gruber, who appears to be more than capable. AL beat LeMars and Thomas Jefferson by 19 and 35, respectively, this past week. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (11-3/2-1): East had no issues with TJ or Sioux City West in the league while Harrisburg handed them a 12-point loss. (LW: 2)
3. LeMars (9-6/1-1): The loss to AL was followed up with a three-point win over Heelan. They continue to handle all of their non-AL and East business. (LW: 4)
4. Denison-Schleswig (10-4/1-1): To heck with their losses last week. They handed Harlan their first loss to an Iowa team all season, and that deserves a big move up. (LW: 8)
5. Harlan (11-2/0-2): As far as winning and losing goes, it was their toughest week. Did Platteview and Denison-Schleswig find something or is basketball just a crazy, unpredictable sport? I’m guessing the latter, but we’ll find out soon enough. (LW: 3)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (8-5/2-1): Heelan’s only loss of the week came to LeMars, and they picked up a pretty impressive Saturday win over Lewis Central. (LW: 6)
7. Lewis Central (9-6/2-1): The Titans picked up wins over Shenandoah and Sioux City North, but they took a tight two-point loss to Heelan to drop behind the Crusaders. (LW: 5)
8. Glenwood (8-7/1-2): The Rams lost to Red Oak and to Lincoln Christian, but they nabbed a come-from-behind win over Creston to move them up a peg. (LW: 9)
9. Sioux City West (4-8/1-1): West won their third straight game when they edged past Sergeant Blluff-Luton to finish a surprising season sweep. They did lose to Sioux City East, but the win over SBL brings the Wolverines back in. (LW: NR)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-9/1-1): The loss to West was followed up by a double digit win over North. They’ll hang on in the top 10 for this week. (LW: 7)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (15-0/2-0): Another dominant week for AHSTW, which won by 54 and 34 over Audubon and Missouri Valley, respectively. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (12-2/2-0): They gave up just 17 and 38 points in wins over Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center, respectively, this past week. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (9-5/1-0): Red Oak has won six of their past seven, including the victory over Glenwood last Friday. (LW: 4)
4. Clarinda (11-6/2-0): They’ve won five in a row after victories over Shenandoah and Savannah this past week. (LW: 5)
5. Kuemper Catholic (9-8/2-0): Great week for the Knights with wins over Creston and previously-undefeated Martensdale-St. Marys. (LW: 6)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (13-1/1-1): The Blue Devils followed up their first loss of the season to Kuemper by grabbing a road win over Panorama. (LW: 3)
7. St. Albert (6-8/1-0): Hey, if the Monarchs move up for beating Harlan then St. Albert has to move up for beating Denison-Schleswig, which they did last Friday in Denison. (LW: 9)
8. Central Decatur (13-1/2-0): Central Decatur has ripped off five consecutive wins since their loss to MSTM. This past week saw wins over Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren. (LW: 7)
9. Mount Ayr (12-1/0-0): Mount Ayr was on a pause for the week, and we missed a bunch of big showdowns because of it. Let’s hope things are back to normal soon there. (LW: 8)
10. CAM (11-3/2-0); Big week for the Cougars, which handled business at home against Exira/EHK and then went on the road to knock off West Harrison. As the world turns in the Rolling Valley. (LW: 19)
11. Moravia (15-1/2-0): They just keep winning and winning and winning. The Mohawks ran their win streak to 13 with a pair of wins over Melcher-Dallas this week. (LW: 11)
12. Riverside (10-7/2-0): The Bulldogs have won four in a row, including wins over Missouri Valley and Audubon this week. (LW: 16)
13. Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-6/3-1): They lost to Woodbine last Thursday to open up a four-game week. However, they avenged that loss one night later, and they did it by a lot. They also handled Ogden and Exira/EHK by double digits. They’ve won seven of their past eight. (LW: 13)
14. Underwood (10-4/1-0): They only played one game this week, but it was a win by 18 over Logan-Magnolia. Big matchup with Red Oak awaits tonight. (LW: 17)
15. West Harrison (13-3/3-1): Everything was going well for the Hawkeyes with their win over Boyer Valley highlighting a big week, but then CAM came into town and ruined it. We’ll keep them right here for this week. (LW: 14)
16. Boyer Valley (11-3/1-1): Their seven-game win streak was snapped by West Harrison, and then CAM’s win over the Hawkeyes precipitated a drop further than anticipated. (LW: 10)
17. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-5/0-2): Tough week for the Spartans with losses to CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard. (LW: 12)
18. Ankeny Christian Academy (11-5/2-0): Two wins over Seymour for Ankeny Christian Academy after their 0-2 week a week ago. (LW: 15)
19. Lamoni (11-5/2-0): The Demons have won five in a row and 10 of their last 11. The only loss has been to top-ranked Grand View Christian, and they nabbed a really impressive win over Mormon Trail last Friday. (LW: NR)
20. Mormon Trail (11-2/1-1): With a lot of teams around this area taking Ls, let’s bring in another Bluegrass team that has been consistent all year. Their two-point loss to Lamoni was followed up by a win over Diagonal in the BGC Tournament. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.