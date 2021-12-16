(KMAland) -- Creston, Bedford and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton are in while Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert, Central Decatur and Martensdale-St. Marys are moving up this week in the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (5-0/2-0): The Lynx smothered Thomas Jefferson and LeMars this past week, combining for a 136-80 score. The really tough tests get going in 2022. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (6-0/3-0): They were handed a tough test with Sioux City North on Tuesday, and they found a way to win after dominant victories over West and South. (LW: 2)
3. Harlan (5-0/3-0): The Cyclones continued to keep on with a big 19-0 run leading them over Denison-Schleswig, an overtime victory at Blair and then they slowly pulled away from a road win over Glenwood on Tuesday. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (3-2/1-1): They took one on the chin from Norwalk, but they did grab a nice double digit win at home against St. Albert this past Friday. (LW: 4)
5. Denison-Schleswig (5-1/1-1): They had a chance against Harlan on the road this past Friday, but the Cyclones turned on the afterburners for a late-game run. They bounced back with a solid win at OABCIG. (LW: 5)
6. Glenwood (3-2/1-1): The Rams’ still have to be wondering about that overtime loss against Denison-Schleswig when they played without Caden Johnson. He came back and helped them to a win over Clarinda before the loss to Harlan. (LW: 6)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-2/1-0): Heelan’s losses are still by single digits to Treynor and Sioux City East. Their lone game this week was a victory at Sioux City West — not an easy place to win. (LW: 7)
8. LeMars (2-3/1-1): An understandable split for the week. They lost at home to Western Christian before a rout of TJ in Council Bluffs. (LW: 8)
9. Creston (2-2/2-0): A chance to reward the Panthers’ 2-0 week, which included two road wins over Hawkeye Ten Conference foes, Atlantic and Shenandoah. (LW: NR)
10. Thomas Jefferson (1-5/0-2): Probably going to hang on to that win over Sioux City West for one more week. The Jackets had a tough week with losses to Abraham Lincoln and LeMars. (LW: 9)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (4-0/1-0): The Vikings kept on rolling along with a 39-point win over Missouri Valley. Their average margin of victory is 39.3. Seems like a lot. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (5-0/2-0): Treynor hasn’t even had a home game yet, and they just keep on disappointing home fans by smothering opponents. They’ve given up just 37.6 points per game. Seems like not a lot. (LW: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic (2-4/2-1): Their losses have come to Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Van Meter. They followed with wins at Red Oak and Atlantic. That’s worth a jump. (LW: 9)
4. Red Oak (2-2/0-1): Their only game of the week was the home loss to Kuemper in which they led by two early in the fourth. The Tigers are still more than capable, although a few tough tests are right around the corner. (LW: 3)
5. Clarinda (4-2/1-1): The Cardinals took an L at home to Glenwood, but they quickly bounced back to beat Shenandoah by 12 on the road. Three tough ones on the way with Bedford, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan. (LW: 4)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0/1-0): Their only game of the week was an 11-point triumph over Southwest Valley at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday. One more game before break, and it’s a home tilt with Nodaway Valley tonight. (LW: 7)
7. St. Albert (2-2/0-1): I’m doing some gymnastics to avoid having to make a decision on the trio of RVC teams that lead the way, and then I came across a St. Albert team that has only lost to Clarinda and LC on the road. They’ll get a shot at No. 1 AHSTW on Saturday. (LW: 8)
8. Central Decatur (5-0/2-0): Impressive win over Audubon at the Well and then a rout of Southeast Warren for the week. They’re barely allowing over 40 points per game and outscoring opponents by nearly 20 on average. (LW: 10)
9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-1/3-0): Who knows what I was thinking overlooking the Spartans last week, but they had a huge week with wins over CAM, IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard. And all of them were by 10 or more. (LW: NR)
10. CAM (6-1/1-1): The loss to Exira/EHK was a quality one on the road, and they responded quickly by unseating undefeated West Harrison with an overtime win. The Cougars drop might be short-lived, but they have to be behind Exira/EHK right now. (LW: 6)
11. West Harrison (6-1/1-1): The Hawkeyes narrowly pulled off a big overtime win at CAM, but instead they took their first loss. That’s going to happen. It doesn’t change the fact that they are still very, very good. (LW: 5)
12. Underwood (4-1/1-0): Their only game of the week was a really strong 16-point win at Logan-Magnolia. They’ve now got a +10.2 point differential per game, and they could find themselves riding a five-game win streak heading into break. (LW: 11)
13. Mount Ayr (4-1/1-0): A four-game win streak for the Raiders, which took care of business against Southeast Warren late last week. Fun matchup with Worth County is on the horizon. (LW: 12)
14. Sidney (5-0/2-0): The Cowboys keep taking care of business with double digit wins over Griswold and Fremont-Mills sending their average point differential up to +27.2. (LW: 13)
15. Tri-Center (2-2/0-1): One game in the last 10 days, and it was against Treynor. Not always a fun thing. They’ve got Woodbine and Missouri Valley the next two nights before a trip to Underwood on Tuesday. Good chance to make some hay. (LW: 14)
16. Boyer Valley (3-1/0-0): Boyer Valley has just been waiting around for another chance to play, and since they haven’t played in the last week that means they haven’t lost. Huge, huge chances to make up some room in these rankings when they get Audubon, visit CAM and host Exira/EHK in the next five days. (LW: 16)
17. Bedford (5-0/3-0): Bedford keeps on winning, and their impressive 22-point win at Nodaway Valley definitely deserves some mention. They also handled North Nodaway and East Union last week. Tough test with CLaridna tonight and then Stanton and East Mills early next week. (LW: NR)
18. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-3/0-1): Their record is what it is because they’ve played the top three teams in the conference (CAM, West Harrison, Exira/EHK) so far. The schedule lightens up a bit from here until 2022, and by that I mean they play just one game the rest of the year. (LW: 16)
19. Audubon (2-3/1-1): They have also played a very difficult schedule with losses to Tri-Center, Treynor and Central Decatur. Big one with Boyer Valley tonight and Underwood tomorrow. (LW: 17)
20. Woodbine (2-2/1-0): One game for the Tigers this week, and it was a tight victory over Ar-We-Va. Let’s see what they’ve got tonight when they host Tri-Center. (LW: 19)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.