(KMAland) -- There are 10 teams moving up and four teams moving in, including the upstart Atlantic Trojans, to the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (6-0/1-0): The Lynx are winning by an average of 24.5 points per game, but they have yet to hit the meat of their schedule. That meat is coming with some early January matchups with Bellevue West, Millard North and Sioux City East in a three-game stretch from January 4th through the 11th. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (7-1/1-1): Speaking of the Black Raiders, they took their first loss of the season to a nationally-ranked Kenwood Academy team at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday. Yet, even in a loss, they were impressive in losing by just two points. (LW: 2)
3. Harlan (7-0/2-0): The Cyclones took down two points of the KMA triangle last week, holding off Red Oak for a nine-point win before a 21-point victory over Clarinda. They’ve won by an average of 18.4 points per game. (LW: 3)
4. Denison-Schleswig (7-1/2-0): Their only loss is to the team directly ahead of them, and it was a tie game late in the third quarter before Harlan went on a 19-0 run. Other than that, they’ve been one of the pleasant surprises of basketball in the area this season. (LW: 5)
5. LeMars (4-3/2-0): The Bulldogs move up thanks to a strong three-game win streak over TJ, Sioux City North and a strong Harrisburg club. The middle of the rankings also have been beating up on one another lately, so LeMars takes advantage. (LW: 8)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-2/2-0): Heelan has won four straight, taking care of Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Thomas Jefferson and Kuemper by 23, 17, 39 and 4. Again, with everybody else beating up on each other, just winning games is going to move you up. (LW: 7)
7. Atlantic (3-5/3-0): The Trojans opened the Derek Hall era with five straight losses, but four of them were by single digits. Since, they’ve won AT Lewis Central, routed Nodaway Valley and handled Shenandoah. The 11-point win at LC was the eyebrow raiser, and since they’re the hot team among these next four they get the six spot. (LW: NR)
8. Lewis Central (4-3/1-1): The Titans were reeling a bit after that loss to Atlantic, but they were able to bounce back and find a way against Glenwood on Tuesday in double overtime. (LW: 4)
9. Glenwood (4-3/1-1): Glenwood was this close to the No. 5 spot. Like a second away. The double overtime loss to Lewis Central, though, keeps them down here for now. And that last-second win over Creston has them one spot ahead of….(LW: 6)
10. Creston (3-3/1-1): Creston is not all that far away from a 5-1 record, as they lost to St. Albert by two and on a last-second 3 to Glenwood. Nice win over Penney last night. This is definitely another pleasant surprise in the area. (LW: 9)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (6-0/2-0): I was intrigued with what the Vikings would do against St. Albert, and to see them come out of there with a 41-point win was quite impressive. Their second-toughest game this year came against Underwood, which they handled by 38. Wow. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (7-0/2-0): Riverside pushed the Cardinals, and they responded with a strong finish to take an eight-point win and maintain their undefeated record into 2022. January 3rd. AHSTW at Treynor. (LW: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic (4-5/2-1): Splitsville at home with a four-point loss to Heelan on Monday before a six-point win over St. Albert on Tuesday. They’ve won four of their last five heading into a two-game start to 2022 against Denison and Kuemper. (LW: 3)
4. Red Oak (3-4/1-2): It was a losing week, but they were right in games against Harlan and Denison-Schleswig before the bigger schools out-dueled them down their stretch. The win over Fremont-Mills was by just 11, but I’m not moving the Tigers off this line after strong showings against the two big dogs. (LW: 4)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0/1-0): Light week for the Blue Devils, but they deserve some recognition for routing pretty much every team they’ve come across. (LW: 6)
6. Central Decatur (7-0/2-0): I almost moved them up even further, but I’ll keep the Cardinals as my POI No. 2 for now. They had no issues with Chariton and Lenox this past week. (LW: 8)
7. Underwood (7-1/3-0): All they’ve done is win, win, win since their loss to AHSTW. That includes a 16-point win over Audubon, a 19-point victory at Missouri Valley and an 11-point triumph over Tri-Center in the last week. (LW: 12)
8. Mount Ayr (6-1, 6-0): They’ve rolled on six straight wins since the opening night loss to Clarke, and their wins in the last week were by 28 over Wayne and by 31 over a solid Worth County club. Can anybody stop the dynamic scoring duo of Jaixen Frost and Braydon Pierson? (LW: 13)
9. Clarinda (5-4/1-2): No issues with losing to Denison-Schleswig and Harlan, but they were by 16 and 21 points. They did take care of Bedford in a low-scoring struggle by 12 points in their other game. (LW: 5)
10. CAM (7-1/1-0): The Cougars passed a tough test by beating Boyer Valley on Friday, and that’s more than some of the other RVC teams can say. That league is just beating up on one another on any given night. (LW: 10)
11. West Harrison (8-1/2-0): The Hawkeyes came off of last week with a loss to CAM, but they had no issues with Glidden-Ralston (68-31) or Ar-We-Va (59-27). They’ve got an average point differential of +23.1. (LW: 11)
12. St. Albert (3-4/1-2): The loss to AHSTW by 41 was impressive for the Vikings, but it also made me scratch my head on the Falcons. The good news is that they bounced back and played very competitively at a strong Kuemper team before falling by six. (LW: 7)
13. Sidney (6-0/1-0): One game, and it was a 54-point rout of Essex. Regardless of opponents, they’ve taken care of business, and they have even more scoring options than they did last year when they made life tough on you if you couldn’t guard the 3-point line. (LW: 14)
14. Boyer Valley (5-2/2-1): Really strong week for the Bulldogs — outside of the loss to CAM. They handled Audubon by 15 and then won by eight over red hot Exira/EHK. This is going to be one heck of a four-team race in the RVC. (LW: 16)
15. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-2/0-1): The Spartans had to wait seven days to play and maybe they came out a little rust. Maybe it’s just hard to win on the road in the RVC against one of the other three teams that figures to battle for the league. They are 5-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this season. (LW: 9)
16. Tri-Center (4-3/2-1): The Trojans jumped out of the league for a one-point win at Woodbine before a 15-point win over Missouri Valley and an 11-point loss to Underwood. Their other losses are to West Harrison and Treynor. (LW: 15)
17. Woodbine (3-3/1-1): Their only losses this year have come to CAM (by 21), to Boyer Valley (by 6) and to Tri-Center (by 1). This four-game stretch to open 2022 looks like a rubber-meets-the-road kind of deal: Exira/EHK, at Missouri Valley, West Harrison, at CAM. (LW: 20)
18. Ankeny Christian Academy (5-3/1-1): Let’s jump into the Bluegrass Conference, where I think Ankeny Christian is still the best team in the league despite losses to Madrid, St. Albert and Baxter. They’ve also nabbed impressive wins in the league over Lamoni (by 26) and Murray (by 25). (LW: NR)
19. Mormon Trail (7-0/2-0): The Saints are winning games by nearly 30 points on average, and they faced their toughest test of the season this past week when they beat Murray at Murray by eight points. Might the Saints be a little something something? (LW: NR)
20. Moravia (7-1/2-0): Look at me, just rolling with the top teams in the Bluegrass Conference so I don’t have to solve this Bedford-East Mills-Stanton riddle. The Mohawks’ lone loss was outside of the area, and they won their two games this past week by 34 and 48. Seems like a lot of points. (LW: NR)
