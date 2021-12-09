(KMAland) -- The first version of the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings has arrived!
Abraham Lincoln and AHSTW open the rankings with No. 1 designations in 3A/4A and 1A/2A, respectively.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (3-0): They rolled in their one home game with Sioux City North and then took to the road and picked up wins over Dowling Catholic and LeMars. Josh Dix (19.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 4.5 BPG, 2.5 SPG) has been doing everything, but how about leading scorer Jamison Gruber (21.0 PPG)?
2. Sioux City East (3-0): No problems so far for the Black Raiders. They’ve outscored Spencer, Heelan and TJ by an average of 28.7 per game. Senior Bie Ruei leads the team with 16.7 points per game, but the next five scorers are in the junior class.
3. Harlan (2-0): I was high on the state football champs coming into the season, and that has not changed after dominant wins over Shenandoah and Kuemper. Check out Jacob Birch: 20.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game and shooting percentages of 61.9/50.0/57.1.
4. Lewis Central (2-1): The other state football champs, Lewis Central took a tight loss to Urbandale to start, but they’ve rolled in their next two. Five different players are averaging six points or more, led by Wyatt Hatcher (16.0 PPG).
5. Denison-Schleswig (4-0): What a start for the Monarchs, which capped off their four-game start with an overtime win over Glenwood. They’ve got two sophomores among their top four scorers – Luke Wiebers and Lance Arkfeld – and Carson Seuntjens is on his way (14.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.8 APG).
6. Glenwood (2-1): Speaking of Glenwood, they were down Caden Johnson in that loss to Denison-Schleswig, yet still almost found a way to win. Johnson put in 15.5 points and added 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the first two. Junior Zac Kelsey is the breakout guy with 14.0 points and 7.0 boards per game in the first three.
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-2): This could be a climber next week. The Crusaders suffered a pair of tight losses to Treynor and Sioux City East before rolling past Sioux City North on Tuesday. Sophomore Matt Noll leads with 12.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
8. LeMars (1-2): They’ve played three single-digit games and won just one of those, falling to Unity Christian and Abraham Lincoln while sandwiching a three-point win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Caleb Dreckman is straight killing with 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
9. Thomas Jefferson (1-3): The Yellow Jackets have played three really good teams among their first four, and they get AL on Friday. Their win over Sioux City West, though, has them in the top nine thanks to what the Wolverines did with their next game.
10. Sioux City West (1-1): The Wolverines went from their loss to Thomas Jefferson to a 16-point win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Say what?
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (3-0): The Vikings have a massive load of experience and talent, and they’ve rolled over their first three opponents by a near average of 40 points per game. Big ups to Raydden Grobe on the 1,000 career points. As a sign said, “That’s a lot of dunks.”
2. Treynor (3-0): The Cardinals faced a huge test to open the season, winning at Heelan before routs of Missouri Valley and Audubon. Tom/Tommy/Thomas Schwartz is all up in it with 17.0 points, 4.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
3. Red Oak (2-1): The Tigers are athletic, long and experienced, and they’re playing without their senior point guard Baylor Bergren at the moment. Sophomore Max DeVries has hardly been bothered by it while averaging 17.7 points per game.
4. Clarinda (3-1): The Cardinals fell to Red Oak in game two, but they have wins over Nodaway Valley, St. Albert and Atlantic. Grant Jobe is nearly averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.
5. West Harrison (5-0): This team can beat you 40-30 or they can get out, run and try to outscore you. Right now, they’re outscoring their foes by 22.0 points per game and are getting this wild line from Sage Evans: 9.8 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
6. CAM (4-0): They’ve quickly turned their football success into basketball success by outscoring four opponents by an average of 24.5 per game. FOUR players are averaging 10 points or more per game.
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0): Would you look at the Blue Devils? Lots of new contributors, and it’s like nobody left. They’ve outscored opponents by 30.5 points per game, and seniors Gavin Stott (20.8 PPG) and Hogan Franey (15.8 PPG, 9.0 APG) have been tremendous.
8. St. Albert (2-1): They’ve quickly bounced back from their loss to Clarinda by taking down Ankeny Christian by 16 and Creston in overtime. Senior Carter White has averaged 17.0 points per game. Two of their next three games are against Lewis Central and AHSTW
9. Kuemper Catholic (0-3): I figure the Knights are going to be OK. They’ve opened the season by losing to three pretty solid teams in Carroll, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan. A big one with Red Oak awaits on Friday.
10. Central Decatur (3-0): CD is averaging 62.0 points per game and barely allowing over 40. Four players are in double figures per game, and junior Jack Scrivner is averaging 4.7 blocks per contest.
11. Underwood (3-1): No harm in losing to AHSTW, and the Eagles have been pretty dominant in their other three wins. Sophomore Mason Boothby is all over the boxscore with 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
12. Mount Ayr (3-1): Jaixen Frost has been nuts (21.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 3.5 SPG), but who is surprised?
13. Sidney (3-0): The Cowboys have been very impressive, including a win at Johnson-Brock and routs of Stanton and East Atchison. Those are no pushovers. And they’ve added some freshmen talent – Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead – to an already experienced bunch.
14. Tri-Center (2-1): Two tight wins and a game that got away from them against West Harrison. The Trojans like to keep it low-scoring with 48.7 points per game. Jaxyn Valadez is at a double-double right now (11.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG).
15. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-2): Seems a little low here. The Crusaders have lost twice – to CAM and West Harrison – and they’ve been competitive in both. Seniors Tanner Oswald (17.5 PPG) and Gabe Obert (14.3 PPG) have been big scorers. Good to see junior Lance Clayburg (8.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG) out there, too.
16. Boyer Valley (3-1): The Bulldogs’ lone loss was to West Harrison and have handled business otherwise. Their scoring has been balanced with five players averaging between 9.7 and 6.3 points.
17. Audubon (1-2): The Wheelers weren’t too far behind Tri-Center in their 46-44 barnburner. They’re averaging just 32.7 points per game, although don’t tell that to junior Carson Bauer, who is averaging 21.0 points on 53.8% shooting.
18. Missouri Valley (2-2): What a win for the Big Reds on Tuesday, taking down Harrison County rival Logan-Magnolia. I’m plenty intrigued by senior breakout Cole Staska, who is averaging 18.0 points 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
19. Woodbine (1-2): Woodbine took one on the chin against CAM, but they’ve played solid enough in their last two with a nice win over East Mills and a tight loss to Boyer Valley. They’re an experienced team that should only get better as the season rolls along.
20. East Mills (3-1): The Wolverines’ last three games have been decided by a total of 14 points. They won two of them, and if you’ve been paying attention you know that Mason Crouse is getting busy. The junior is averaging 26.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
