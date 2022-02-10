(KMAland) -- The final KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings are here with 12 teams moving up and one team moving in.
This week, there are five Hawkeye Ten teams, one WIC squad and two each from the POI, RVC and MRC making moves up from a week ago. Meanwhile, Logan-Magnolia jumped into the latest top 20 in 1A/2A.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record from the past week), some thoughts and last week's ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (14-4/2-1): Back where they belong. After a huge 18-point win over Sioux City East, they lost tight to WDM Valley and then rolled over Heelan to clinch the Missouri River Conference. Overall, with or without Josh Dix, this is the best team in KMAland. (LW: 5)
2. Sioux City East (14-4/1-1): Sioux City East didn’t have enough at AL, but they were able to fend off last week’s No. 2 LeMars with a 19-point win. (LW: 1)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-10/2-0): If there wasn’t a blowout loss at Sioux City East from the first day of the month, the Warriors might actually be the No. 1 team. They’ve won five of their last six, including a victory at Heelan six days ago. (LW: 4)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (11-8/1-2): Heelan opened the week with a win over LeMars, but they followed with losses to SBL and AL. (LW: 3)
5. LeMars (12-8/1-2): The Bulldogs were riding high and along pretty well before their 10-point loss at Heelan. They followed with a win over Sioux City West and then lost to Sioux City East by 19 on Tuesday. (LW: 2)
6. Lewis Central (11-8/1-1): The Titans had a perfect kind of night on Friday, honoring a young man going through one of life’s toughest fights and then took down Harlan to nab a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. (LW: 8)
7. Atlantic (8-12/2-0): What a week! The Trojans won at Denison-Schleswig and then came back and took down Harlan. They’ve suddenly won five of their last six and have to be the most dangerous No. 7 seed in the state. (LW: 10)
8. Denison-Schlesiwg (11-8/0-3): It’s been a tough stretch for the Monarchs since they beat Harlan in that late January thriller. They’re 1-4 since, although the only area loss came to Atlantic. (LW: 6)
9. Harlan (13-5/0-2): This doesn’t feel right, putting Harlan this low, but the wins and losses are what they are of late. They’ve dropped five of their last seven, including defeats to Denison-Schleswig, LC and Atlantic. (LW: 7)
10. Glenwood (10-8/1-1): The Rams have won three of their last four, including a win over Plattsmouth at the MAC Shootout this past week. The circumstances of Atlantic’s recent success has them down a peg. (LW: 9)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (19-1/2-0): The Vikings have been in this spot all season and have never wavered. This past week, they finished off an undefeated run through the WIC with victories over Treynor and at Tri-Center. It’s been an incredible year. It can get even more incredible in the coming weeks. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (16-3/2-1): The Cardinals had three really tough games over the past week, and they were able to nab the two non-AHSTW games. Their seven-point win at the MAC Shootout over St. Albert and overtime win at Underwood should harden them for the postseason. (LW: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic (10-10/1-0): One game, one win. The Knights handled Shenandoah with a 33-point win. Could we see another deep postseason run for the Knights? (LW: 3)
4. Central Decatur (18-2/2-1): Despite the loss to Clarke, Central Decatur had a dream week. They beat Martensdale-St. Marys by 32(!) and South Harrison by 31, and then they even found reason to celebrate on Tuesday when Mount Ayr beat MSTM to help the Cardinals clinch an outright POI title. (LW: 5)
5. Mount Ayr (16-3/3-0): Tough week behind them, Mount Ayr found a rhythm with a win at Bedford and home victories over I-35 and Martensdale-St. Marys. This is a dangerous, dangerous team when they’re on their game. (LW: 10)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-3/1-2): The Blue Devils have lost two of three and are 5-3 in their last eight after a 12-0 start. Guess what? They’re still outstanding and figure to be one of the toughest outs in the area come postseason time. (LW: 4)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-6/3-0): One of the hottest teams in the area over the last month, Coon Rapids-Bayard has won eight in a row and 12 of their past 13. One of their wins in the past week was a hard-earned win on the road at Boyer Valley. (LW: 6)
8. West Harrison (18-3/2-0): The Hawkeyes are the Rolling Valley Conference champions, and they made a statement with their 25-point rout of St. Albert to move their win streak to five in a row. I think they’re a top three team in KMAland when they’re playing their best. (LW: 11)
9. Underwood (14-6/2-1): The Eagles have won five of their last seven, and we’re far enough removed from that loss to Audubon that we can evaluate them on their more recent games. Winning at Tri-Center and rolling F-M and Missouri Valley is one thing, but they were in OT with our No. 2 Treynor earlier this week. They deserve this spot, if not higher. (LW: 13)
10. Red Oak (14-6/3-0): The thing about Red Oak that is so impressive is that they had no choice, but to bounce right back after their loss to Underwood on January 27th. Their schedule is unforgiving, and they’ve still managed to win five in a row since that defeat. (LW: 14)
11. Clarinda (12-9/1-1): The Cardinals lost to Nebraska City at the MAC Shootout, but they came right back to take a home overtime win over Creston. Since January 11th, they are 6-3 with losses to Red Oak (by 10), Glenwood (by 1) and Neb City (by 7). (LW: 15)
12. Ankeny Christian Academy (14-7/0-2): The Eagles didn’t lose any games to area teams this past week, but other teams deserved moves up. The drop is no fault of their own, as they haven’t lost to an area team since January 18th. (LW: 8)
13. Boyer Valley (16-4/1-1): The Bulldogs lost twice by December 17th. They’ve only lost twice since then, and they were to West Harrison and Coon Rapids-Bayard. They’ve got five wins in their past six and 12 of their past 14. (LW: 16)
14. Moravia (18-3/2-1): The Mohawks got lost in the shuffle of moving the Underwood-Red Oak-Clarinda trio back up the rankings. They were able to edge past Mormon Trail, got a 13-point win over Southeast Warren and took just their second loss since December 5th when they went into Albia. (LW: 12)
15. St. Albert (9-11/1-2): St. Albert opened the past week with a really nice 12-point win at home over Glenwood, but they couldn’t quite get past Treynor before a big loss at West Harrison. (LW: 17)
16. Logan-Magnolia (7-14/2-0): How about the Panthers? They’ve won three straight games, including double-digit victories over Audubon and IKM-Manning before a real feather-in-the-cap triumph over Riverside. (LW: NR)
17. Riverside (12-9/1-1): The Bulldogs ran into a tough situation, following games with Treynor and at Tri-Center (a big W) with a trip into Logan-Magnolia, where the Panthers have suddenly turned a corner. Tough spot for them, but now it’s tournament time. (LW: 7)
18. Tri-Center (12-9/1-2): Pretty tough trio of games this past week with a win over Stanton before losses to Riverside and AHSTW. That followed a trio of games that included Treynor and Underwood. They’re just 2-4 since January 25th, but that’s mostly due to the tough slate. (LW: 18)
19. East Mills (16-5/2-0): The Wolverines were able to finish the undefeated Corner Conference regular season championship with a rout of Essex and a nice seven-point win over an always-game Sidney bunch. (LW: 19)
20. Stanton (14-6/1-2): This worked out pretty perfectly for the rankings, as I was considering Lenox — among others — for this No. 20 spot. However, the Vikings bounced back from the losses to Tri-Center and Conestoga by taking a 14-point win on Monday. (LW: 20)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.