(KMAland) -- The Sioux City East boys take over the 3A/4A No. 1 spot while 11 total teams moved up and five moved in after a wild week in the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Here are the latest rankings with the ranking, team, (overall record/record from the past week), some thoughts and last week's ranking.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (13-3/2-0): Just four days after Sergeant Bluff-Luton became the first team in the area to beat Abraham Lincoln, East rolled the Warriors by 34. They’re the new No. 1. (LW: 2)
2. LeMars (11-6/2-0): The Bulldogs had another winning week behind victories over Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City North. (LW: 3)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-6/2-1): The Crusaders beat both Sioux City West and Thomas Jefferson as expected and took a loss to Western Christian on the road for the week. (LW: 6)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-10/2-1): Sure, they beat Abraham Lincoln this past week, but they also have a win from earlier this year over Denison-Schleswig. They will be right there contending for another state trip later this month. (LW: 10)
5. Abraham Lincoln (12-3/1-1): The Lynx took the overtime L on the road to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, so they have to come down a bit. I think they are probably still trying to find their way without Dix, and I have optimism they will eventually find it. (LW: 1)
6. Denison-Schleswig (11-5/1-1): The Monarchs go 1-1 again this week with a rout of Shenandoah before a loss at home to a very strong Spencer team. The MRC movement drops them a couple pegs. (LW: 4)
7. Harlan (13-3/2-1): A pretty interesting week for the Cyclones last week with tight wins over Creston and Kuemper and a 14-point defeat to Winterset. They’re going through it a little right now, and they’re facing tough competition. You’ll see this from time to time as the postseason nears. I have faith they will re-find it soon. (LW: 5)
8. Lewis Central (10-7/1-1): The Titans split their two games over the last week with a 10-point win at home against Kuemper before a tight loss to Blair. Big chance with Harlan coming to town tomorrow night. (LW: 7)
9. Glenwood (9-7/1-0): A light week for the Rams, and it brought another tight win over a solid and hot Clarinda team. (LW: 8)
10. Atlantic (6-12/2-1): The Trojans had a three-game win streak snapped in overtime on the road against a solid Red Oak team. This came down to the Trojans or Creston, and their 59-57 win from January 24th was the tiebreaker. (LW: NR)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (17-1/2-1): The Vikings took their first L of the season to Grand View Christian, but they did put a winning performance on the floor even while they probably didn’t play their best. Could we see a rematch in March? (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (14-2/2-0): Treynor’s losses – in case you haven’t paid attention this year – were to AHSTW and Grand View Christian during a five-game span in January. Speaking of rematches, I’ve got this one in Avoca tonight. (LW: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic (9-10/0-2): The last time the Knights played a team that could be ranked in the 1A/2A rankings, they beat Martensdale-St. Marys in Gilbert by 13. Let’s give them that credit despite losses to LC and Harlan on the road this past week. And once you see the zaniness of the other ongoings this week, you’ll understand. (LW: 5)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (16-1/3-0): The Blue Devils had another good week with wins over Lenox, Bedford and Southeast Warren – and all by a lot. (LW: 6)
5. Central Decatur (16-1/3-0): The Cardinals have won eight straight. It’s their second eight-game win streak of the season. The first of those was snapped on January 7th by Martensdale-St. Marys. Their opponent tomorrow? It’s Martensdale-St. Marys. (LW: 8)
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-6/2-0): They are playing some fantastic basketball. There’s no better evidence than their 20-point win over CAM earlier this week. They’ve won 9 of their last 10. (LW: 13)
7. Riverside (11-8/1-1): The Bulldogs have also been one of the hottest teams in the area with wins in five of their past six. Their only loss came to Treynor earlier this week. That litmus test didn’t turn up like they wanted, but they’ve got a big one at Tri-Center tomorrow night. (LW: 12)
8. Ankeny Christian Academy (14-5/3-0): The Eagles have been rolling of late with wins in their last five, including a pair of tight Bluegrass Conference Tournament wins. The latest of those gave them the conference title and avenged an earlier loss to Moravia. (LW: 18)
9. Nodaway Valley (8-10/3-0): The Wolverines jump alllll the way into the top 10 after an impressive win over the previous No. 9 Mount Ayr. They’ve won four in a row, five of their last six and seven of their last nine. (LW: NR)
10. Mount Ayr (13-3/1-2): Tough week for the Raiders, but I think it’s understandable after the program had to pause due to illness within the school. They had a 10-day break between games, and they won just once in three tries. It happens, and I won’t be worried about them once they get back in their rhythm. (LW: 9)
11. West Harrison (16-3/3-0): Back to their winning ways. The Hawkeyes were terrific this week, beating Glidden-Ralston, East Mills and Ar-We-Va by 17 or better. (LW: 15)
12. Moravia (16-2/1-1): Their nearly season-long win streak came to a halt with the loss to ACA in the Bluegrass final. However, I can’t drop them too far given all the madness of the rest of the teams in these rankings this past week. (LW: 11)
13. Underwood (12-5/2-1): One of the weirdest weeks of basketball we’ve seen, and there is a reason for it. First, try to make sense of this. The Eagles BEAT Red Oak one night, lost to Audubon the next and then won at Tri-Center a few days after that. Make some sense of that without context? You can’t. The context, though, is important: They haven’t exactly been playing with a healthy roster. Still, it’s wild, and I nearly just quit ranking teams after 12 because of it. (LW: 14)
14. Red Oak (11-6/2-1): The Tigers’ loss to Underwood – followed by the Eagles’ loss to Audubon – turned these rankings on their head. We have to live by these rules for just one week, and it’s likely they won’t be down here for long. The Tigers bounced back with wins over Clarinda and Atlantic. (LW: 3)
15. Clarinda (11-8/0-2): The Cardinals had won five in a row before their loss to Red Oak. Then came a one-point defeat on the road to a strong Glenwood squad. They’ve got a fun one coming up tomorrow with Nebraska City. (LW: 4)
16. Boyer Valley (15-3/4-0): What a week for the Bulldogs! They took down Griswold in dominant fashion and then ran off double-digit wins over CAM, Glidden-Ralston and Exira/EHK. HUGE game with CRB coming up. (LW: 16)
17. St. Albert (8-9/2-1): You look at some of their wins – like when they went to Denison and came out with a W – and it shows that this is still a Falcons team that will have to be dealt with at some point in the postseason. They could definitely make another deep run. Just keep in mind, they’re down here because of all the other movement. (LW: 7)
18. Tri-Center (11-7/1-1): I don’t know what I’ve been doing lately, but I’ve been sleeping on a very solid Trojans team that deserves to be in these rankings. They’ve won five of their last seven. (LW: NR)
19. East Mills (14-5/1-1): East Mills opened the week with a loss at West Harrison, but they rebounded with a dominant win over Griswold. And that January 25th win over Stanton continues to carry the water. (LW: NR)
20. Stanton (13-4/4-0): I was trying to figure out where the Vikings would be ranked if they had beat East Mills on January 25th. And I think it would most definitely be in the top 10. One of their four wins this past week was a really good one in overtime over the CAM Cougars. They’ve won 12 of their last 13. (LW: NR)
