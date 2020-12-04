Connor Frame & Michael Erlmeier, Harlan.jpg
Connor Frame & Michael Erlmeier, Harlan

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan, F-M, AHSTW, Treynor, Lenox, Mount Ayr, JCC, Lourdes and more winners on Friday in KMAland boys basketball action.

H-10: Harlan 77 Shenandoah 36 

Connor Frame had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Michael Erlmeier added 13 points and five boards.

Braden Knight scored eight points and had five rebounds for Shenandoah.

H-10: Clarinda 66 St. Albert 45 

Michael Shull had 19 points, Drew Brown had 13 points and Cooper Neal scored 12 for the Cardinals.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 81 Essex 30 

Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills.jpg
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills

Taylor Reed had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Fremont-Mills in the victory.

WIC: AHSTW 69 Riverside 35  

Brayden Lund had 23 points and 11 rebounds while Kyle Sternberg put in 19 with nine boards. Raydden Grobe added 18 points for the Vikings.

Aiden Bell led Riverside with 15 points on four 3-point makes.

WIC: Treynor 62 Missouri Valley 30 

Tim Zimmerman, Treynor.jpg
Tim Zimmerman, Treynor

Tim Zimmeran had 14 points while Sid Schaaf added 12 with six steals.

Missouri Valley’s Will Gutzmer had 11 points and eight rebounds.

POI: Lenox 43 Bedford 39 

Walon Cook, Lenox.jpg
Walon Cook, Lenox

Walon Cook hit three 3s and scored 12 points for Lenox in the victory. Keaton England pitched in 11 points while Samson Adams and Chase Johnston put in eight apiece.

Bedford was paced by Silas Walston with 11 points. Owen Lucas added nine minutes.

POI: Mount Ayr 64 Southwest Valley 44 

Erik Trujillo, Mount Ayr.jpg
Erik Trujillo, Mount Ayr

Erik Trujillo had 22 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists for Mount Ayr while Jaixen Frost added 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists. Cody Larson pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Owen Wilkinson led Southwest Valley with 12 points.

MCI: Third Place: Northland Christian 62 Rock Port 45 

Carson Starns, Northland Christian.jpg
Carson Starns, Northland Christian

Carson Starns had 35 points and nine rebounds for Northland Christian.

Holden Farmer scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Micah Makings pitched in 12 points.

NEB: Johnson County Central 42 Mead 41 

Calvin Antholz, Johnson County Central.jpg
Calvin Antholz, Johnson County Central

Calvin Antholz had 20 points while Trey Holthus added 10 for Johnson County Central in the victory.

NEB: Southern 74 Palmyra 49 

Brock Adams & Carson Borzekofski, Southern.jpg
Brock Adams & Carson Borzekofski, Southern

Carson Borzekofski had 25 points while Brock Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Southern in the win.

Andrew Waltke led Palmyra with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach Fitzpatrick had 13 points.

LCCT: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 30 

Blake Miller, Lourdes.jpg
Blake Miller, Lourdes

Blake Miller scored 13 points with three steals for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 77 Shenandoah 36

Clarinda 66 St. Albert 45

Glenwood 56 Atlantic 41

Kuemper Catholic 57 Denison-Schleswig 54

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 81 Essex 30

Sidney 63 Stanton 58

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 69 Riverside 35 

Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 37

Treynor 71 Missouri Valley 36

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Lenox 43 Bedford 39

Mount Ayr 64 Southwest Valley 44 

Central Decatur 79 East Union 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 100 Wayne 17

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 Exira/EHK 41

CAM 61 West Harrison 40

Paton-Churdan 78 Glidden-Ralston 50

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 74 Sioux City North 28

Sioux City West 72 Thomas Jefferson 42

LeMars 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48

Sioux City East 72 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 54 Moravia 47

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour 

Murray 56 Twin Cedars 38

Moulton-Udell at Diagonal 

Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Mormon Trail at Iowa Christian Academy 

Non-Conference

Heartland Christian at Griswold 

Grand View Christian 82 Nodaway Valley 64

Mound City Invitational

Third Place: Northland Christian 62 Rock Port 45

Platte Valley Invitational

Third Place: Northeast Nodaway 63 North Nodaway 31

Championship: St. Joseph Christian 61 Stewartsville-Osborn 56

Albany Invitational

Princeton 55 Worth County 50

Stanberry 63 King City 32

Area Nebraska

Beatrice 73 Nebraska City 53

Syracuse at Falls City 

Johnson County Central 42 Mead 41

Southern 74 Palmyra 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Sterling 31

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 30

