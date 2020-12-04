(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Harlan, F-M, AHSTW, Treynor, Lenox, Mount Ayr, JCC, Lourdes and more winners on Friday in KMAland boys basketball action.
H-10: Harlan 77 Shenandoah 36
Connor Frame had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Michael Erlmeier added 13 points and five boards.
Braden Knight scored eight points and had five rebounds for Shenandoah.
H-10: Clarinda 66 St. Albert 45
Michael Shull had 19 points, Drew Brown had 13 points and Cooper Neal scored 12 for the Cardinals.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 81 Essex 30
Taylor Reed had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Fremont-Mills in the victory.
WIC: AHSTW 69 Riverside 35
Brayden Lund had 23 points and 11 rebounds while Kyle Sternberg put in 19 with nine boards. Raydden Grobe added 18 points for the Vikings.
Aiden Bell led Riverside with 15 points on four 3-point makes.
WIC: Treynor 62 Missouri Valley 30
Tim Zimmeran had 14 points while Sid Schaaf added 12 with six steals.
Missouri Valley’s Will Gutzmer had 11 points and eight rebounds.
POI: Lenox 43 Bedford 39
Walon Cook hit three 3s and scored 12 points for Lenox in the victory. Keaton England pitched in 11 points while Samson Adams and Chase Johnston put in eight apiece.
Bedford was paced by Silas Walston with 11 points. Owen Lucas added nine minutes.
POI: Mount Ayr 64 Southwest Valley 44
Erik Trujillo had 22 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists for Mount Ayr while Jaixen Frost added 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists. Cody Larson pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Owen Wilkinson led Southwest Valley with 12 points.
MCI: Third Place: Northland Christian 62 Rock Port 45
Carson Starns had 35 points and nine rebounds for Northland Christian.
Holden Farmer scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Micah Makings pitched in 12 points.
NEB: Johnson County Central 42 Mead 41
Calvin Antholz had 20 points while Trey Holthus added 10 for Johnson County Central in the victory.
NEB: Southern 74 Palmyra 49
Carson Borzekofski had 25 points while Brock Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Southern in the win.
Andrew Waltke led Palmyra with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach Fitzpatrick had 13 points.
LCCT: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Elmwood-Murdock 30
Blake Miller scored 13 points with three steals for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 56 Atlantic 41
Kuemper Catholic 57 Denison-Schleswig 54
Corner Conference
Sidney 63 Stanton 58
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 53 IKM-Manning 37
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 79 East Union 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 100 Wayne 17
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 Exira/EHK 41
CAM 61 West Harrison 40
Paton-Churdan 78 Glidden-Ralston 50
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 74 Sioux City North 28
Sioux City West 72 Thomas Jefferson 42
LeMars 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48
Sioux City East 72 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 54 Moravia 47
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour
Murray 56 Twin Cedars 38
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mormon Trail at Iowa Christian Academy
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian at Griswold
Grand View Christian 82 Nodaway Valley 64
Mound City Invitational
Platte Valley Invitational
Third Place: Northeast Nodaway 63 North Nodaway 31
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 61 Stewartsville-Osborn 56
Albany Invitational
Princeton 55 Worth County 50
Stanberry 63 King City 32
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 73 Nebraska City 53
Syracuse at Falls City
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Sterling 31
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
