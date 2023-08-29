(KMAland) -- Riley Blay, Elijah Dix and Treyton Schaapherder won individual championships while Maryville, Plattsmouth and Sioux City East took second-place team finishes in KMAland boys cross country on Tuesday.
SHENANDOAH EARLY BIRD
The Clarinda boys claimed the individual and team championships. Check out the complete recap linked here.
DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES INVITATIONAL
Atlantic came in seventh place with 185 points. Alex Sonntag led the way for the Trojans in 26th place with a time of 18:25.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
SPOOFHOUND INVITATIONAL
Maryville scored 53 points and finished in second place at their home meet, behind Chillicothe’s 43. Mound City was fourth with 103, Savannah came in fifth with 134, Creston had 166 in seventh and East Atchison had 187 in eighth.
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay ran a 16:59.00 to win a hotly-contested race with Connor Blackford of Maryville, who ended up with a time of 17:04.64 in second. Maryville’s Bradley Deering took fourth in 17:19.88.
Mound City’s Keaton Zembles rounded out the top 10, Maryville’s Dylan Masters took 12th, Owen Dierenfeldt of Savannah was 13th and Rock Port’s Augustus Heintz came in 15th.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth finished in second place behind a championship run from Elijah Dix at his home meet. The Blue Devils had 39 points while Falls City claimed fifth with 91. Sidney, Abraham Lincoln and Auburn were 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively.
Dix ran to the individual championship in 17:22.08 while Falls City’s Tallan Zimmerman was sixth in 18:23.85. Alden McKnight came in seventh for Plattsmouth with a run of 18:25.59.
Abraham Lincoln’s Cody Smith came in 12th, and Plattsmouth’s Hunter Mazzulla took 13th. Check out the complete results below.
DAKOTA VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Sioux City East had 31 points and finished in second place while Sioux City West had 125 in sixth at the Dakota Valley Invitational.
Maciah Shultz was the top runner for East in fifth place with a time of 19:31.51. Kris Zellner (7th), Luke Campbell (10th) and Asher Morley (11th) also had top-11 finishes for the Black Raiders.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
NORTH PLATTE (MO) INVITATIONAL
South Holt’s Tait Morris was the top area finisher in 23rd place. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.