(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert's Parker Heisterkamp were both winners in KMAland boys cross country on Thursday.
Check out the full area rundown below.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA MEET
St. Albert was the top area finisher with 80 points in second place while East Sac County claimed the title with 44 points. IKM-Manning ran fourth with 102, and Tri-Center had 128 in fifth place.
Parker Heisterkamp of St. Albert was the individual champion in 15:23.66 while teammate Owen Wise ran third in 15:54.08. Denison-Schleswig’s Ivan Ledesma, IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams, Dane Gorham of Boyer Valley and Brennan Boden of Tri-Center were sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Others in the top 15 included St. Albert’s Jacob Boswell (12th), Brodie Davis of Logan-Magnolia (14th) and Jacob Hoden of Missouri Valley (15th).
View the complete results linked here.
WEST CENTRAL VALLEY WILDCAT CLASSIC
Kuemper Catholic scored 45 points to win the meet while Ankeny Christian had 57 in second. Nodaway Valley posted 113 in fifth place.
Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening was the top finisher among KMAland conference schools, finishing second with a time of 18:27.72. Alex Davis took third for the Eagles in 18:27.93. Kuemper Catholic had the next three runners — Ryan North, Jacob Greving and Blake Molinsky. The Knights also had a 10th-place run from Fletch Badding.
Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers was 13th in the race.
Full results from the meet are unavailable at the time of posting.
WAYNE INVITATIONAL
Martensdale-St. Marys claimed a second-place finish with 63 points to lead area schools.
The Blue Devils went 2-3 with Christian Choate (17:33.53) and Aden Moore (17:36.62). East Union’s Jacob Driskill ran 10th in the race. Wayne’s Levi Moss was 11th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
MADRID INVITATIONAL
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Landon Cook was the top finisher in 12th place with a time of 19:55.45. View the complete results linked here.
OMAHA CONCORDIA INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood took fourth with 68 points at the meet. Elliot Gossin was eighth with a time of 19:26.83 to lead the Bluejays.
View the complete results linked here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST INVITATIONAL
Louisville placed sixth with 82 points at the DC West Invitational.
Nebraska City’s JR Rico was the top area runner in 12th place while Louisville’s Jager Barnes came in 15th. Find the complete results linked here.