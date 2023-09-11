(KMAland) -- It was another championship night for Treyton Schaapherder & Clarinda, Mound City won in Tarkio, MSTM picked up a championship at Pleasantville & a rundown from Ballard in the KMAland boys cross country recap from Monday.
RED OAK INVITATIONAL
Treyton Schaapherder and the Clarinda boys won again on Monday in Red Oak. The Cardinals scored four in the top five and five in the top eight on their way to 20 points and the team title. Shenandoah had 57, Red Oak 63, Creston 88 and Southwest Valley 149 to round out the scoring.
Schaapherder was the champion with at time of 16:58.21 while teammates Kyle Wagoner (2nd), Alex Lihs (4th) and Hayden Hash (5th) finished in the top five. Wagoner’s time was 17:23.93. The Cardinals also had Grant Barr in ninth and Morgan Manes in 12th.
Red Oak’s Emmanuel Grass was the only non-Clarinda runner in the top five with a time of 18:24.43. Shenandoah’s contingent was led by Luke Daoust, who ran in sixth place. Hunter Kellogg (7th) and Davin Holste (14th) were also top-15 medalists for the Mustangs.
Fremont-Mills’ Wyatt Lemonds took eighth, and Ty Jenkins of Red Oak was 10th. Others in the top 15 included Anthony Eblen of Creston (11th), Pace Chaillie of Red Oak (13th) and Owen Weis of Creston (15th).
MIKE CARR INVITATIONAL (AT BALLARD)
The Glenwood boys placed fourth with 105 points in the Class A Division. Bryant Keller led the Rams with a runner-up finish in a time of 16:07.5. Andrew Smith also had a strong showing in fourth place for Glenwood.
In the Class B race, Atlantic was fourth with 121 points. Their top runner was Alex Sonntag in 19th place. He finished one spot ahead of teammate Devon Fields in 20th.
TARKIO INDIAN CROSS COUNTRY RUN
Mound City claimed the team championship with 30 points while East Atchison was third with 50.
Keaton Zembles of Mound City ran an 18:30 to finish in second while Tony Racine of Essex took third in 18:50. Rock Port’s Augustus Heintz and Jacob Peery of Platte Valley rounded out the top five.
Nick Ivey (6th), Jadon Griffin (12th) and Chauncey Brown (13th) also ran well and medaled for Mound City. Platte Valley’s Ethan Holtman was seventh, Sidney’s Carter Buttry and Flynt Bell went eighth and 14th, respectively, and East Atchison’s Clayton Vernon and Ian Stepp finished in 11th and 15th.
PLEASANTVILLE INVITATIONAL
Martensdale-St. Marys won the team championship with 47 points, scoring three in the top nine and five in the top 19.
Christian Choate and Aden Moore ran second and third, respectively, for the Blue Devils with times of 16:24.70 and 16:49.20. Levi Moss of Wayne was fifth, East Union’s Jacob Driskill came in ninth, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Isaiah Wheeldon ended up 11th, Wayne’s Max Pollock was 12th and Joe Sheetz of Central Decatur was 13th.
