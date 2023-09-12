(KMAland) -- Woodbine, Sioux City North, Landon Bendgen & Connor Schultz won titles in KMAland boys cross country on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from meets in Avoca, Moville and Storm Lake below.
AHSTW MEET
The Woodbine boys claimed the team championship in Avoca with 40 points. St. Albert went third with 85, IKM-Manning had 94 in fourth and Missouri Valley was fifth with 118.
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen was the champion in 14:58.1, and Parker Heisterkamp of St. Albert (15:37.1) and teammate Gunner Wagner (15:50.4) followed in the top three. The Falcons also had Owen Wise in fourth, and Riverside’s Brody Henderson took fifth.
Mason McCready and Dawson Henderson of Riverside followed in sixth and seventh, Logan-Magnolia’s Brodie Davis took ninth and Adam Barry of Woodbine was 10th. IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams (12th) and Woodbine’s Thomas Tremel (14th) were other top-15 finishers.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
STORM LAKE MEET
LeMars’ Trace Obbink led KMAland conference athletes in third place, posting a time of 16:46.73. Teammate Aaron Lee claimed seventh, Denison-Schleswig’s Kevin Sanchez took 11th and Ian Shelton of Harlan was 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
WOODBURY CENTRAL MEET
Sioux City North had 40 points to win the team championship. Sioux City East followed with 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 56 and Sioux City West had 160 in second, third and fifth, respectively.
Connor Schultz of North was the individual champion with a time of 17:41.64 while teammates Steven Kling (18:23.78 in 3rd), Eve Tesfaselassie (7th) and Ben Hames (13th) were also among the medalists for the Stars.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Daniel Delarosa took fourth, and Sioux City East’s Maciah Shultz ran fifth in the race. East also had medalist runs from Kris Zellner (9th), Asher Morley (10th) and Luke Campbell (12th). SBL added strong finishes from Braulio Gonzalez (6th) and Ale Vargas-Gaytan (8th), and JoJo Small of Sioux City West took 11th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.