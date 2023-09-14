(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central, Griswold and Ankeny Christian teams and Emmanuel Grass, Ethan Eichhorn and Alex Davis were winners in KMAland boys cross country on Thursday.
Check out the full recap below.
PANORAMA MEET
No results available.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY INVITATIONAL
The Griswold boys edged past Sidney and Red Oak for the team championship, finishing with 50 points to Sidney’s 53 and Red Oak’s 57. Diagonal posted 99 and Southwest Valley had 105.
Red Oak freshman Emmanuel Grass ran to his first career win in 17:49.90. Jacob Driskill of East Union took second in 18:12.20, and Cody Dorscher of Griswold led the team champions in third place at 18:36.20.
Griswold had just one other finisher in the top 15 with Holden Jensen claiming the final spot. Tony Racine of Essex, and Carter Buttry of Sidney finished out the top five runners. Sidney’s Flynt Bell (13th) was another medalist for the Cowboys in their runner-up finish.
Fremont-Mills’ Wyatt Lemonds ended up sixth, Central Decatur’s Joe Sheetz took seventh, Carter Lumbard of Diagonal was eighth and Ty Jenkins of Red Oak ran ninth. Owen Whittington of Diagonal (11th), East Union’s Pheolan Kelley (12th) and East Mills’ Walter Seipold (14th) were also medalists.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BLAIR INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central put together another dominant performance in Blair with 17 points to win the meet. Abraham Lincoln took eighth.
Ethan Eichhorn won the individual championship for the Titans with a time of 16:29.66. Kevin Coots also ran for LC in third with a time of 16:51.50. The Titans also had pack running from Richard Selken, Kade Diercks and Marshall Arkfeld in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
INTERSTATE 35 INVITATIONAL
Creston and Southeast Warren finished in second and fourth, respectively, with 52 and 80 points.
Southeast Warren’s Brayden Scheffers was the top area finisher in second place with a time of 20:21.57. Creston’s Owen Weis, Anthony Eben and Wyatt Goodenberger went sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
Southeast Warren also had a ninth-place run from Chase Thompson. Creston’s Christian Ahrens (13th) and Allen Kendrick (15th) were also among the top 15.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
SIOUX CENTRAL MEET
No results available.
LYNNVILLE-SULLY INVITATIONAL
Gavin Rebaneck of Moravia was the top finisher from the area with a time of 21:32.8. Check out the full results linked here.
BENNINGTON INVITATIONAL
Thomas Jefferson was the top finishing team from KMAland in Bennington, placing seventh. Louisville, Auburn, Conestoga and Nebraska City took 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th, respectively.
The Yellow Jackets were led by Kaiden Hamilton in fifth place while Nebraska City’s JR Rico took 15th. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
COLO-NESCO INVITATIONAL
Ankeny Christian had 27 points to win the meet championship. Alex Davis and Daniel Schoening had the top two times, finishing with runs of 17:54.79 and 18:01.15, respectively. Others from ACA in the top 11 were Luke Reitsma (7th), Thomas Hurst (8th), Zachary Gardner (9th) and Landon Nehring (11th).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
PLATTE COUNTY CHRIS STUBBS INVITATIONAL
Maryville had 280 points in 12th place, led by a 45th-place finish from Jonah Miller. Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
Palmyra was second and Ashland-Greenwood took fourth with totals of 32 and 69 points, respectively.
The Palmyra contingent had two in the top three with Gannon Hubbard running 17:51.86 in second and Owen Ramaekers in third at 17:54.20. Ashland-Greenwood’s Elliot Gossip was sixth while teammate Cooper Mack came in 11th. Grady Vasa and Kaden Moody — both of Palmyra — were 12th and 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
HIAWATHA INVITATIONAL
Falls City had 103 points to finish in fourth place at the meet. Tallon Zimmerman led the Tigers in eighth place while Ryker McCullough was 11th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
FILLMORE CENTRAL MEET
No results available.