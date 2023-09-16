Bryant Keller.jpg

(KMAland) – Savannah fared well at the St. Pius X Invite, Glenwood’s Bryant Keller had a strong performance at the Heartland Classic and Maryville's Connor Blackford broke a school record on Saturday. 

HEARTLAND CLASSIC (AT PELLA)

Glenwood finished 19th in the team standings with a 469 team score. Bryant Keller reached the medal stand with a 15th place finish in 16:03.00. Andrew Smith was 26th in 16:26.20. Maverick Mixan, Liam Hays, Bodhi Langille, Bryce Keller and Ethan West finished 124th, 143rd, 163rd, 170th and 173rd.

SOUTHERN STAMPEDE (AT MISSOURI SOUTHERN)

Connor Blackford led Maryville's performance with a 33rd-place finish in a record-setting showing of 16:15.29. Bradley Deering was 72nd for the Spoofhounds in 16:39.91. Maryville finished 26th as a team.

ST. PIUS X INVITE

Savannah was second in the team standings with a team score of 36. Owen Dierenfeldt was the champion in 18:54.20. Lucas Chussler was sixth in 21:13.80, and Cy Walsh finished ninth in 21:37.00. The Savages also got medalist showings from Cole Schweizer (11th in 21:38.40), Jacob Clary (12th in 21:45.00), Owen Burnett (13th in 21:47.20) and Benjamin Neil (14th in 22:07.80).

