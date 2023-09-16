(KMAland) – Savannah fared well at the St. Pius X Invite, Glenwood’s Bryant Keller had a strong performance at the Heartland Classic and Maryville's Connor Blackford broke a school record on Saturday.
HEARTLAND CLASSIC (AT PELLA)
Glenwood finished 19th in the team standings with a 469 team score. Bryant Keller reached the medal stand with a 15th place finish in 16:03.00. Andrew Smith was 26th in 16:26.20. Maverick Mixan, Liam Hays, Bodhi Langille, Bryce Keller and Ethan West finished 124th, 143rd, 163rd, 170th and 173rd.
View the full results below.
SOUTHERN STAMPEDE (AT MISSOURI SOUTHERN)
Connor Blackford led Maryville's performance with a 33rd-place finish in a record-setting showing of 16:15.29. Bradley Deering was 72nd for the Spoofhounds in 16:39.91. Maryville finished 26th as a team.
View the full results here.
ST. PIUS X INVITE
Savannah was second in the team standings with a team score of 36. Owen Dierenfeldt was the champion in 18:54.20. Lucas Chussler was sixth in 21:13.80, and Cy Walsh finished ninth in 21:37.00. The Savages also got medalist showings from Cole Schweizer (11th in 21:38.40), Jacob Clary (12th in 21:45.00), Owen Burnett (13th in 21:47.20) and Benjamin Neil (14th in 22:07.80).
View the full results here.