(KMAland) -- St. Albert's Owen Wise and Missouri Valley won championships at AL, and Glenwood's Bryant Keller & Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay posted impressive runner-up finishes in KMAland boys cross country on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown below with results and recaps from meets hosted by Abraham Lincoln, Pella, Liberty North and Beatrice.
54TH ANNUAL LYNX INVITATIONAL (HOSTED BY ABRAHAM LINCOLN)
Missouri Valley edged Denison-Schleswig — 59 to 60 — to win the Lynx Invitational. St. Albert was fourth with 95 and Thomas Jefferson came in fifth with 98.
St. Albert’s Owen Wise was the individual champion in 18:27.00 while Ivan Ledesma of Denison-Schleswig took the runner-up spot in 18:56.00. Cody Smith of Abraham Lincoln was third with a time of 19:02.40.
Riverside’s Brody Henderson and Dawson Henderson were fourth and fifth, respectively, while Mason McCready — also of Riverside — ran seventh. Jacob Hoden led the Missouri Valley contingent in eighth while teammate Aiden Rangel was 10th. Denison-Schleswig’s Kevin Sanchez came in ninth.
Other area runners in the top 15: Jackson Walter of St. Albert (11th), Ethan Olsen of Denison-Schleswig (12th), Adam Meadows of Missouri Valley (13th) and Immanuel Brown of Thomas Jefferson (15th).
View the complete results from the meet below.
PELLA DUTCH INVITATIONAL
The Glenwood boys scored 78 points and finished in third place behind Pella (39) and Winterset (65).
Bryant Keller was the top runner for the Rams, finishing in second place with a time of 16:07.20. Andrew Smith was fourth for Glenwood in 16:34.70. Liam Hays was a third medalist on the day, finishing in 15th place.
Check out the complete results linked here.
TIM NIXON INVITATIONAL (AT LIBERTY NORTH)
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay had a strong second-place finish with a time of 16:01.90. Savannah’s Owen Dierenfeldt took 16th.
View the complete results linked here.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
Syracuse had three runners in the top 17 on their way to 65 points and a fourth-place finish.
The Rockets were led by Mason Houghton in ninth place, running in with a time of 17:53.42. Dayton Graves and Nolan Gartner were 16th and 17th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.