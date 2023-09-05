(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Woodbine won team titles while Landon Bendgen and Trace Obbink were individual champs in KMAland boys cross country on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
GARY MEYER INVITATIONAL (AT LEMARS)
Trace Obbink claimed the individual championship on his home course, running a time of 16:16.98 to lead the Bulldogs. Lewis Central, which won the meet with 35 points, followed with the next three and four of the next five with Kevin Coots and Marshall Arkfeld taking second and third, respectively, with times of 16:34.94 and 16:58.20.
Kade Diercks (4th) and Richard Selken (6th) also had solid finishes for the Titans. Connor Schultz and Steven Kling of Sioux City North were seventh and eighth, and teammate Abubekar Kumbi took 11th. LeMars’ Aaron Lee added a 14th-place finish.
Sioux City North was fourth with 95 points. Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
TREYNOR INVITATIONAL
Woodbine was a dominant winner, scoring four in the top five and five in the top 11 on their way to 23 points. Tri-Center had 63 in second, Missouri Valley finished with 73 in third, Sidney had 94 in fourth and Griswold finished with 115 in fifth.
The top spot went to Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen, who ran a sterling 16:46.21 to roll to the win. St. Albert placed Parker Heisterkamp and Owen Wise in second and third, respectively, with times of 17:35.14 and 18:03.07. Gunner Wagner of Woodbine was fourth, and Tri-Center’s Brennan Boden came in fifth.
Woodbine also had Adam Barry in sixth and Thomas Tremel in eighth while Boyer Valley’s Dane Gorham came in seventh, Griswold’s Cody Dorscher claimed ninth and Brodie Davis of Logan-Magnolia was 10th. Others in the top 15 were Missouri Valley’s Jacob Hoden (11th) and Aiden Rangel (14th), Treynor’s Jeyden Farr (12th), Carter Buttry of Sidney (13th) and Caleb Hatch of AHSTW (15th).
Find the complete results from the meet below.
CHILLICOTHE INVITATIONAL
Savannah’s Owen Dierenfeldt was the top area runner in the boy’s race in Chillicothe in seventh place. Platte Valley’s Jacob Peery placed 15th in the race.
Savannah placed fifth with 116 points on the night. Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.