(KMAland) -- Treyton Schaapherder and Brennan Boden were individual champs while Clarinda and Tri-Center followed suit within their team in taking invitational titles in KMAland boys cross country.
Check out the complete results below.
CLARINDA INVITATIONAL
Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner finished 1-2 for Clarinda, which won the team championship. Find the full recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AUDUBON INVITATIONAL
Tri-Center edged IKM-Manning, 35 to 38, to win the boys team championship. Griswold had 85 in third, and Exira/EHK was fourth with 102.
Brennan Boden of Tri-Center won the individual championship with a time of 17:57.1 while East Union’s Jacob Driskill was second in 17:58.2 and Lane Sams of IKM-Manning came in third with a run of 18:22.1. Cody Dorscher of Griswold and Austin Rasmussen from Exira/EHK rounded out teh top five.
The rest of the top 10 went Nic Dahir of Tri-Center, Isaac Blankman and Miles Nuzeback of IKM-Manning, Pheolan Kelly of East Union and Tri-Center’s Simon Weers. Others in the top 15: Conner Brummett of Underwood (11th), Tri-Center’s Christian Dahir (12th), Kasche Huehn of IKM-Manning (13th) and Kyle McDonald of Tri-Center (15th).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
WINTERSET INVITATIONAL
Martensdale-St. Marys had 66 points in second place while Nodaway Valley had 89 in fourth.
The top area runner was Christian Choate of Martensdale-St. Marys, who ran a 16:51.98 in third place. Teammate Aden Moore as fourth. Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers and Bryar Hudson ran 12th and 14th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
DAVIS COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Moravia’s Gable Whitlow led area runners in 21st place. Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
Falls City had a fifth place finish with 65 points, and Auburn and Weeping Water also posted team scores at Fairbury.
Falls City’s Tallan Zimmerman led area runners in third with a time of 18:14.84. Ryker McCullough — also of Falls City — took seventh, and Auburn’s Cuyler Aue was eighth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
BERGAN INVITATIONAL (AT FREMONT)
Johnson County Central finished in second place with 27 points, scoring three in the top 11. The Thunderbirds were led by Logan Topp with a sixth-place finish in a time of 20:42.00. Trevin Huskey and Levi Othmer were 10th and 11th, respectively.
Check out the complete results below.
ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Conestoga’s James Kansteiner led area runners in 21st. Find the complete results linked here.
MILFORD INVITATIONAL
Palmyra had 49 points to finish in fourth place, led by Gannon Hubbard’s fifth-place run. The Panthers also got a 10th-place finish from Owen Ramaekers and a 13th-place standing from Grady Vasa.
Louisville’s Taylan Haworth was 14th in the race. View the complete results from the meet linked here.