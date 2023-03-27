(KMAland) -- Auburn won their home invitational to highlight Monday’s KMAland boys golf action.
AT SOUTH HARRISON
No Results Reported
AT MAYSVILLE
No Results Reported
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
Auburn won their home invitational with a 354. The Bulldogs were one stroke better than Johnson County Central, who carded a 355. Falls City scratched a 403 while Rock Port posted a 442.
The Bulldogs had three in the top 10 and swept the top two spots. Hudson Emshoff took top honors with a 76 while Maverick Binder was the runner-up with an 83. Brant Gulizia totaled a 98 for ninth. Johnson County Central’s Keegan Jones and Jack Waring tied for third with an 86 while Rock Port’s Carter Gebhards was fifth with an 89. Other KMAlanders in the top 10:
6. Wes Swanson, Johnson County Central (90)
8. Sergio Valles, Johnson County Central (93)
9. Brant Gulizia, Auburn (98) & Elyse Poppe, Falls City (98)
View the full results from this meet below.