(KMAland) -- CAM won a triangular, Ashland-Greenwood and Plattsmouth were in Gretna and Noah Carpenter shot very low for Palmyra in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
CAM 174 AHSTW 214 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton NTS
Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (38)
Runner-up: Seth Hensley, CAM (40)
Other CAM scores: Bradyn Bohnsack 47, Carson Cary 49, Austin Eblen 54, Lukas James 59
AHSTW scores: Drew Lee 48, Nate Jorgensen & Cash Freeman 54, Aiden Akers 58, Logan Heller 68, Wyatt Evans 74
Exira/EHK scores: Trey Petersen 40, Gavin Bengard 51, Josh Nelson 70, Easton Nelson 78
Gretna Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood finished in 13th with a 377 while Plattsmouth was 15th with a 440.
Isaac Carson topped area golfers with an 89 to finish in 34th for Ashland-Greenwood. Aidan Beckenhauer shot a 95 in 52nd and Justin Mills came in 53rd with a 96.
Other KMAland golfers:
59. Shawn Carey, Ashland-Greenwood (97)
62. Eli Michel, Plattsmouth (102)
67. Kasten Hellbusch, Plattsmouth (109)
71. Isaac Timm, Plattsmouth (112)
76. Brock Endorf, Plattsmouth (117)
78. Noah Brodersen, Plattsmouth (123)
82. Michael Pinkman, Ashland-Greenwood (132)
Elmwood-Murdock 154 Palmyra 177
Medalist: Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (28)
Runner-up: Drake Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (35)
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Easton Miller & Nate Rust 37, Reid Fletcher 45, Jeston Junker 50
Other Palmyra scores: Luke Johnson 47, Gage Bohaty 50, Jacson Dillon 52, Zach Phillips 54