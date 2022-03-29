KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood and Plattsmouth played at Gretna while Elmwood-Murdock had a top-five finish at Syracuse on Tuesday in KMAland boys golf. View the rundown below.

CAM, Exira/EHK at AHSTW (MISSING) 

No results reported.

Gretna Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood shot a 425 and finished 13th at the Gretna Tournament. Plattsmouth was 14th at the tournament with a 427. 

Plattsmouth scores: Nate Kramer 90, Kyle Stone 95, Kasten Hellbusch 115, Eli Michel 127 Brock Edorf 135

Syracuse Invitational 

Elmwood-Murdock was the highest area finisher at the Syracuse Invitational, posting a fifth-place finish with a 393, Syracuse had a 401 in seventh and Nebraska City placed eighth with a 514.

Nate Lockman led the way for Elmwood-Murdock with a third-place medal, finishing the day with an 84.

