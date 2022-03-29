(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood and Plattsmouth played at Gretna while Elmwood-Murdock had a top-five finish at Syracuse on Tuesday in KMAland boys golf. View the rundown below.
CAM, Exira/EHK at AHSTW (MISSING)
No results reported.
Gretna Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 425 and finished 13th at the Gretna Tournament. Plattsmouth was 14th at the tournament with a 427.
Plattsmouth scores: Nate Kramer 90, Kyle Stone 95, Kasten Hellbusch 115, Eli Michel 127 Brock Edorf 135
Syracuse Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock was the highest area finisher at the Syracuse Invitational, posting a fifth-place finish with a 393, Syracuse had a 401 in seventh and Nebraska City placed eighth with a 514.
Nate Lockman led the way for Elmwood-Murdock with a third-place medal, finishing the day with an 84.