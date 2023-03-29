(KMAland) -- Syracuse’s Robert Shanks was the runner-up at his home tournament, Stanberry won the Mound City quad and Savannah took second at their home quad on Wednesday in KMAland boys golf.
Chillicothe 175 Savannah 184 King City 202 Penney 257
Medalist: Griff Bonderer, Chillicothe 39
Runner-up: James Mathew, Chillicothe 40
Savannah scores: Zach Merritt 41, Lucas Schussler 43, Alex Wagers 49, Peyton Larison 51, Will Greene 61
King City scores: Samuel Derks 46, Nick Simerly 49, Brady Armfield 50, Kole Wells 57, Noah Johnson 65
Stanberry 188 Mound City 230 Albany NTS East Atchison NTS
Medalist: Kolton Dias, Stanberry (44)
Runner-up: Adam Jensen, Stanberry & River Dow, East Atchison (46)
Other Stanberry scores: Randall Harbour 48, Jordyn Wright 50, Tucker Schieber 57
Mound City scores: Quinton Brandon 50, Nick Ivey 56, Jacob Hall 57, Noah Oswald 67
Albany scores: Zane Whipkins 66, Braxton Sorensen 80
Other East Atchison score: Cowen O’Riley 59
Syracuse Invitational
Syracuse placed third at their home tournament, finishing with a 344, while Elmwood-Murdock claimed fifth with a 387. Louisville had a 410 in ninth, and Nebraska City shot a 440 in 10th.
The Rockets were led by a fourth-place finish from Robert Shanks, who finished with an 82. Gabe Dilley and Cody Damme tied for seventh with an 86, Logan Zoller took 16th with a 90 and Logan Johnson came in 29th with a 98.
Easton Miller led Elmwood-Murdock’s day with a 90 in 16th place. Nate Rust was 24th with a 96, Drake Clements shot a 97 in 27th, Jeston Junker came in with a 104 in 37th and Tyson Mans came in 43rd with a 113.
Louisville’s top performer was Cody Hiatt, who had a 96 in 24th. Ryder Manske (100), Sam Luellen (103), Luke Downs (111) and Cash Biesterfeld (117) finished 32nd, 35th, 42nd and 45th, respectively.
Nebraska City’s Zack Ackerman shot a 101 in 33rd, and Landen Clark was 35th with a 103 for the Pioneers. Hank Walters (116), Alex Peter (120) and Brady Schnitzer (131) ended up with 44th, 46th and 48th place finishes, respectively.
