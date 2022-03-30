(Mound City) -- The Mound City, Stanberry, Albany and East Atchison boys golf teams participated in a quad at Mound City on Wednesday.
Mound City and Stanberry shot 200 each while Albany carded a 210. East Atchison did not qualify for a team score.
Individually, Albany's Nate Doolittle led the way with a 39. Stanberry's Landon Marticke was two strokes behind with a 41 score.
Check out the rest of the individual scores from KMAland schools below.
Mound City 200 Stanberry 200 Albany 210 East Atchison NTS
Mound City scores: Tony Osburn (49), Preston Saxton (49), Quinton Brandon (51), Cole Gillenwater (51), Wil Young (57)
Other Stanberry scores: Randall Harbour (52), Kolton Dias (53), Adam Jensen (54), Jordyn Wright (56)
East Atchison scores: River Dow (52), Daniel Lesher (59), Cowen O'Riley (66)