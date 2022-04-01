KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central and Sidney boys walked away with convincing wins at home meets Friday in KMAland golf.

Lewis Central 167 Clarinda 199

Medalist: Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central (38)

Runner-up: Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (39)

Other Area Scores 

Sidney 177 Essex 237 East Atchison N/A

Medalist: Cole Jorgenson, Sidney (42)

Runner-up: Kyle Beam (42)

Other Sidney Scores: Hayden Thompson 43, Kellen Rose 50, Richard Rost 60, Christian Harris 60

Essex Scores: Kywin Tibben 54, Dylan Barrett 59, Brice Sederberg 61, Tony Racine 63, Ian Thompson 65, Jacob Martin 66

East Atchison Scores: River Dow 57, Daniel Lesher 60, Cowen O'Riley 66

