(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central and Sidney boys walked away with convincing wins at home meets Friday in KMAland golf.
Lewis Central 167 Clarinda 199
Medalist: Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central (38)
Runner-up: Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (39)
Other Area Scores
Sidney 177 Essex 237 East Atchison N/A
Medalist: Cole Jorgenson, Sidney (42)
Runner-up: Kyle Beam (42)
Other Sidney Scores: Hayden Thompson 43, Kellen Rose 50, Richard Rost 60, Christian Harris 60
Essex Scores: Kywin Tibben 54, Dylan Barrett 59, Brice Sederberg 61, Tony Racine 63, Ian Thompson 65, Jacob Martin 66
East Atchison Scores: River Dow 57, Daniel Lesher 60, Cowen O'Riley 66