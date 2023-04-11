(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Treynor earned wins in the Western Iowa Conference while Mount Ayr also got a win on Tuesday night.
SHENANDOAH TOURNAMENT
Maryville and Bedford were the team champions in the two-class tournament. Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery was the medalist and Sidney’s Hayden Thompson finished second.
Nick Stavas has the full story here.
Winterset 309 Clarke 323 Creston 371 East Union 412 Lenox 474
Medalist: Austin Gonseth, Clarke (71)
Runner-up: Luke Linde, Winterset (75)
Creston Scores: Chasse Max Skellenger 92, Garrett Fry 93, Carson Rieck 97, Marshall Long 101, Casen Dryden 108
East Union Scores: Kyson Kessler 86, Josh Lopez 96, Brock Jones 112, Jake Jones 118, Ty Tallmon 122
Lenox Scores: Aiden Eggert 109, Dayson Greg 113, Patten Adams 115, Trayce Miller 137
AHSTW 178 Tri-Center 193
Medalist: Nate Jorgensen, AHSTW (43)
Runner-up: Drew Lee, AHSTW (44), Ethan Schneckloth, Tri-Center (44)
Other AHSTW Scores: Tyson Osbahr 44, Kaden Jorgensen 47, Justin Freeman 53, Zeb Hall 58
Tri-Center Scores: Zach Murley 47, Brant Freeberg 48, Kent Elliott 54, Tanner Nelson 54, Evan Wham 56
Treynor 162 Missouri Valley 174
Medalist: Aaron Ehmke, Treynor (37)
Runner-up: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (38)
Other Treynor Scores: Ethan Konz 39, Jace Tams 40, Alex Mass 46, Luke Mathews 46
Other Missouri Valley Scores: Evan White 42, Hayden Kocour 47, Daylen Kocour 47, Layton Maasen 51, Carson Wendt 54
Mount Ayr 161 Wayne 178 Melcher-Dallas 233
Medalist: Nash Buckingham, Wayne (37)
Runner-up: Tanner Streit, Mount Ayr (38)
Other Mount Ayr Scores: Dylan Graham 41, Drew Ehlen 41, Jaxson Greene 41, Louden Main 44, Trevin Victor 44
Other Wayne Scores: Hunter Taylor 46, Ruger Berndt 46, Braxton Johnston 49, Zach Nading 52, Alex Cox 59
Melcher-Dallas Scores: Justin Enfield 52, Drew Heaberlin 54, Chase Rippergen 54, Daniel Kirfman 73, Connor Goff 77
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
No Results Reported
Albia Tournament
No Results Reported
Albany Best Shot Tournament
South Harrison led the field with a 245. Stanberry was second with a 253 to lead KMAland teams. King City was fourth with a 261 while Worth County (378), Mound City (382) and Albany (501) were sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively.
South Harrison’s Quinn Taylor and Caden Littrell led the field with a 72. King City’s Nick Simerly and Brady Armfield were the top KMAland pair. They finished third with a 77. Stanberry’s Jordyn Wright and Kolton Dias were fourth with a 78. Mound City’s Quinton Brandon and Jacob Hall put together a sixth-place finish. They carded an 82.
Stanberry’s Randall Harbour and Adam Jensen and Worth County’s Cannon Fletcher and Wyatt Hill were among the five duos to post an 83, tying for seventh.
Find the full results below.
Nebraska City at Syracuse
No Results Reported
Humboldt-TRS Invitational
No Results Reported