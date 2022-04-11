Golf
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, Treynor and Missouri Valley were winners in the Western Iowa Conference while Maryville, Southwest Valley, Lewis Central and East Mills were also among the boys golf winners on Monday night. 

Check out the full KMAland boys golf rundown. 

Maryville 164 Clarinda 194

Medalists: Trevin Cunningham, Maryville & Ethan Scott, Maryville (39)

Other Maryville scores: Jacob Scott 41, Jack Dinsdale 45, Marcus Henggeler 50, Chase Dew 63

Clarinda scores: Cooper Neal 46, James McCall 47, Caden Butt 50, Ethan Pirtle 51, Justus Fine 54, Manny Eberly 59 

Southwest Valley 192 Red Oak 214 Essex 237

Medalist: Owen Wilkinson, Southwest Valley (41)

Runner-up: Jake Oathoudt, Southwest Valley (44)

Other SWV scores: Henry Bevington 53, Joey Oathoudt 54, Ethan Bruce 55, Isaac Currin 61

Red Oak scores: Hunter Jarrett 50, Sam Fields 53, Grayson Hewett 55, Cyrus Mensen 56, Tyler Beeson 59, Truman Strickland 67

Essex scores: Jacob Martin 47, Kywin Tibben 50, Ian Thompson 61, Jacob Robinette 62, Dylan Barrett 64, Brice Sederberg 69

Lewis Central 169 Harlan 172

Medalist: Drew Bladt (37)

Runner-up: Payton Greenwood (40)

Other LC scores: Jordan Greenwood 40, Jack Robbins 44, Aiden Shipmann 45, Lucas Campbell 46, Tyler Doremus 50

Other Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 44, Stephen Leinen 45, Jace Gubbels 46, Alex Bladt 51, Cael Goshorn 62

Webster City 163 Kuemper Catholic 169

Medalist: Drew Schwering, Webster City (39)

Runner-up: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (40)

Other Kuemper scores: Dawson Billmeier 42, Kayden Schon 43, Tyler Auen 44, Carter Putney 45, 

East Mills 196 Griswold 207

Medalist: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (43)

Runner-up: Anthony Anderson, East Mills (46)

Other East Mills scores: Kyler Williams 48, Fletcher Proctor 51, Lincoln Palmer 51

Other Griswold scores: Brayden Stirek 51, Tate Steinhoff 55, Michael Kunze 58, Hogan Hook 59 

Missouri Valley 195 AHSTW 255

Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (45)

Runner-up: Evan White, Missouri Valley (46)

Other Missouri Valley scores: Jacob Hember 50, Carson Wendt 54, Daylen Kocour 55, Hayden Kocour 65

Other AHSTW scores: Nate Jorgensen 64, Wyatt Evans 69, Aiden Akers 72, Logan Heller 81

Tri-Center 193 IKM-Manning 201

Medalist: Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (45)

Runner-up: Grant Way, Tri-Center (46)

Other Tri-Center scores: Cade Carmen 49, Michael Turner 49, Brecken Freeberg 49, Jaxon Johnson 52, Avery Reed 53

Other IKM-Manning scores: Josh Walker 48, Nolan Ramsey 52, Luke Ramsey 56, Zander Richards 61, Andan Spooner 67

Treynor 152 Underwood 180

Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (35)

Runner-up: Ryan Konz, Treynor (37)

Other Treynor scores: Gabe Travis 38, Ryan McIntyre 42, Brady Coffman 48, Aaron Ehmke 51

Underwood scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 41, Danny Stein 41, Kaiden Rodenburg 43, Stevie Barnes 55, Owen Larsen 58, Walter Ausdemore 60

Nodaway Valley 181 Mount Ayr 201 Martensdale-St. Marys 209 Southeast Warren 218

Medalist: Bradley Gebbie, Nodaway Valley (42)

Runner-up: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (42)

Other NV scores: Zach Gebbie 45, Kaden Herr 46, Matthew Weber 48, Landon Klobrak 52, Jack Jenser 68

Other Mt. Ayr scores: Dylan Graham 51, Louden Main 53, Kash Wasteney 55, Quinn Coulson 58, Xander Harmening 61

MSTM scores: Cole Keller 48, Tanner Gay 48, Grant Ballard 52, Jack Osborn 61

SEW scores: Brock Menser 43, Cade Nelson 56, Caden Crow 59, Austin Ledlie 60

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Boyer Valley

Boyer Valley took first after posting a 165 in the 9-hole tournament. Devin Melby took home top honors with a 38 while Caden Neilsen posted the third-best score with a 41.

CAM finished second with a 178, led by Chase Jahde’s 39 to finish second.

Woodbine (191), Coon Rapids-Bayard (195) and Glidden-Ralston (208) completed the top five in the team race.

View the full results below.

Download PDF RVC boys @ Dunlap 4-11-22.pdf

Albany Two Boy Best Shot Tournament

Stanberry’s Landon Marticke and Kolton Dias were the highest-finishing KMAland combo, doing so with a third place finish after carding a 76.

Mound City’s Quinton Brandon and Preston Saxton finished fifth with a 79.

Check out the full results here.

Albany Best Shot Tournament

Bob Simpson Invitational at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood tallied a 348 to finish sixth, led by 86 scores from Justin Mills, Isaac Carson and Hayden Hutzenbuehler.

Syracuse posted a 388, finishing 15th. Logan Zoller led the Rockets with a 85, taking 25th.

Find the full results attached below.

Download PDF 2022 Bob Simpson - Results (1).pdf

Other Area Scores

MISSING: Central Decatur, Mormon Trail at Lamoni

