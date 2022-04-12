(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia East Union and Wayne were among the area winners in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.
Shenandoah Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 184 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (42)
Runner-up: Brody West, Logan-Magnolia (44)
Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Layne Brenden 48, Brady Thompson 50, Gavin Kiger 51, Caden Dickinson 52
East Union 214 Lenox 255
Medalist: Danny Thomlinson, East Union (52)
Runner-up: Wyatt Carlson, East Union (53)
Other East Union scores: Erik Allen 53, Jake Jones 56, Josh Lopez 59, Coltin Lewis 78
Lenox scores: Aiden Eggert 55, Keegan Smith & Patton Adams 66, Jayden Stephens 68, Daysen Greg 73
Wayne 200 Mount Ayr 216
Medalist: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (46)
Wayne scores: RC Hicks & Nash Buckingham 47, Zach Nading 52, Boudyn White 54, Konner Nickell 55, Caleb Clark 62
Other Mount Ayr scores: Dylan Graham 49, Kash Wasteney 60, Quinn Coulson 61, Louden Main 64, Xander Hamening 69
Other Area Scores
Winterset 169 Clarke 174 Creston 211
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (MISSING)
Moravia at Albia Invitational (MISSING)
Humboldt-TRS NE Invitational (MISSING)