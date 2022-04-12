KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia East Union and Wayne were among the area winners in KMAland boys golf on Tuesday.

Shenandoah Tournament

Check out the complete recap from the Shenandoah Tournament at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. 

Logan-Magnolia 184 Riverside NTS 

Medalist: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (42)

Runner-up: Brody West, Logan-Magnolia (44)

Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Layne Brenden 48, Brady Thompson 50, Gavin Kiger 51, Caden Dickinson 52

East Union 214 Lenox 255 

Medalist: Danny Thomlinson, East Union (52)

Runner-up: Wyatt Carlson, East Union (53)

Other East Union scores: Erik Allen 53, Jake Jones 56, Josh Lopez 59, Coltin Lewis 78

Lenox scores: Aiden Eggert 55, Keegan Smith & Patton Adams 66, Jayden Stephens 68, Daysen Greg 73

Wayne 200 Mount Ayr 216 

Medalist: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (46)

Wayne scores: RC Hicks & Nash Buckingham 47, Zach Nading 52, Boudyn White 54, Konner Nickell 55, Caleb Clark 62

Other Mount Ayr scores: Dylan Graham 49, Kash Wasteney 60, Quinn Coulson 61, Louden Main 64, Xander Hamening 69

Other Area Scores 

Winterset 169 Clarke 174 Creston 211

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur (MISSING)

Moravia at Albia Invitational (MISSING)

Humboldt-TRS NE Invitational (MISSING)

