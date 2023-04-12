Noah Carpenter

 Photo: Palmyra Schools/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter won the Milford Invitational while Essex/Stanton and Rock Port both shot a 189 in a double dual on Wednesday in KMAland boys golf.

Essex/Stanton 189 Rock Port 189 East Atchison 243 

Medalist: River Dow, East Atchison; Tayden Cook, Rock Port; Kaden Buick, Essex/Stanton (44)

Other Essex/Stanton scores: Derek Bartlett 46, Jacob Martin 49, Kywin Tibben 50, Tony Racine 54

Other Rock Port scores: Carter Gebhards 45, Jacobi Hogue 49, Ozey Hurst 51, Tarver Muntz 66

Other East Atchison scores: Cowen O’Riley 58, Austin Helfers 60, Braiden Larson 67

BOYS: Milford Invitational — 3. Palmrya 363, 6. Elmwood-Murdock 389 

Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter claimed the Milford Invitational championship by nine strokes, finishing with a 73. That led a third-place finish for the Panthers, which posted a 363 team score. Elmwood-Murdock took sixth with a 389.

Palmyra scores: Noah Carpenter 73, Gage Bohaty 86, Jacson Dillon 97, Luke Johnson 107, Zach Phillips 122

Elmwood-Murdock scores: Drake Clements 86, Easton Miller 91, Nate Rust 97, Reid Fletcher 115, Tyson Mans 118

