(KMAland) -- LC and Payton Greenwood won their home tournament, JCC & Auburn had top-five finishes at Neb City & Essex/Stanton, Mount Ayr, Wayne, CAM and Worth County were other winners in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.
Lewis Central Tournament — 1. Lewis Central 322, 2. Atlantic 342, 3. Glenwood 343, 4. East Mills 353, 5. Shenandoah 370, 6. Fremont-Mills 370, 7. Creston 379, 8. Red Oak 389, 10. Logan-Magnolia 399, 11. St. Albert 404
Individual Top 15
1. Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (75)
2. Lucas Campbell, Lewis Central (77)
3. Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (78)
4. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (79)
5. Owen Okerbloom, Lewis Central (83)
6. Braden Sneed, Glenwood (83)
7. Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (83)
8. Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (84)
9. Fletcher Proctor, East Mills (85)
10. Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (85)
11. Kyler Williams, East Mills (85)
12. Gavin Sommerville, St. Albert (86)
13. Tyler Reed, Lewis Central (87)
14. Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (88)
15. Gavin Schau, Glenwood (88)
Other Lewis Central scores: Nate Baetke 89, Jackson Larsen 90
Other Atlantic scores: Sam Brosam 89, Cruz Weaver & Tate Niklasen 90, Hudson McLaren 96
Other Glenwood scores: Briten Maxwell 88, Wyatt Madison 95, Sawyer Talich 96
Other East Mills scores: Anthony Anderson & Ryan Sayers 100, Sheldon Vandenberg 120
Other Shenandoah scores: Ethan Laughlin 89, Tyler Babe 97, Logan Twyman 105, Brody Burdorf 107, Jacob Dunkeson 110
Other Fremont-Mills scores: Caden Blackburn 91, JT Mahaney 95, Cooper Marvel 96, Tucker Still 106, Rowen Howe 109
Creston scores: Garrett Fry & Casen Dryden 91, Carson Rieck 98, Chase Downing & Marshall Long 99, Max Skellenger 102
Red Oak scores: Tyler Benson 92, Cyrus Mensen 94, Sam Fields 96, Hunter Jarrett 107, Bas Clear 136
Logan-Magnolia scores: Gavin Kiger 92, Jack Straight 97, Layne Brenden 99, Jace Straight 111, Calvin Collins 118, Kyle Stueve 119
Other St. Albert scores: Sam Gubbels 98, Max Goltl 102, Wil Kerwin 118, Mason Mazzella 124, Jackson Wigington 127
Essex/Stanton 200 Griswold 222
Medalist: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (41)
Runner-up: Kaden Buick, Essex/Stanton (47)
Other Essex/Stanton: Kywin Tibben 48 Jacob Martin 49, Jacob Robinette 56, Derek Bartlett 57, Kaden Peeler 65
Other Griswold: Hogan Hook 48, Auden Wilson 65, Alex Nelson 68
Des Moines Christian Tournament — 6. Treynor 356, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 365
Medalist: Carsen Theis, Des Moines Christian (74)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (74)
Other Treynor: Alex Mass 92, Bradley Stock & Aaron Ehmke 95, Jace Tams 99, Luke Mathews 104
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Toby Benninger 88, Gavin Heiderscheit 89, Logan Kenyon 90, Max Shirbroun 98, Jacob Estrada 102, Landon Cook 104
Mount Ayr 181 Martensdale-St. Marys 251 Central Decatur NTS
Medalist: Dylan Graham, Mount Ayr (42)
Runner-up: Tanner Streit, Mount Ayr (42)
Mount Ayr: Jaxson Greene 48, Keye Willis 49, Louden Main 54, Trevin Victor 55
Martensdale-St. Marys: Cole Keller 49, Taylon Squire 64, Alex Martin 67, Wesley Turner 71
Central Decatur: Grant Boyd 53, Cooper Horton 57
Wayne 177 Southeast Warren 206
Medalist: Nash Buckingham, Wayne (40)
Runner-up: Ruger Berndt, Wayne (42)
Other Wayne: Zach Nading 46, Hunter Taylor 49, Alex Cox 53, Braxton Johnston 57
Southeast Warren: Caden Crow 46, Austin Ledlie 48, Madden Merfeld 55, John Thompson 57
CAM 170 Boyer Valley 187 West Central Valley 194 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 215
Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (39)
Runner-up: Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (39)
Other CAM: Seth Hensley 42, Bradyn Bohnsack 43, Gavyn Jessen 46, Lukas James 47, Carson Cary 49
Other Boyer Valley: Ben Nickols 46, Cale Soma 49, Michael Davis 53, Evan TenEyck 54, Ethan Hanigan 55
Exira/EHK: Trey Petersen 47, Gavin Bengard 48, Josh Nelson 52, Easton Nelson 68
Lamoni at Moravia
No results reported.
Melcher-Dallas, Carlisle, PCM at Pleasantville
No results reported.
Bishop LeBlond 169 Maryville 172
Medalist: Tim Johnston & Pat Johnston, Bishop LeBlond (37)
Maryville: Jacob Scott & Ethan Scott 42, Dylan Groomer & Jack Dinsdale 44, Lucas Vierthaler 51
Brett Dickerson Memorial Tournament — 6. King City 303
Best Ball — 8th. Samuel Derks & Kole Wells, King City (114)
Scramble — T3rd. Nick Simerly & Brady Armfield, King City (79)
Alternate Shot — 6th. Tucker Mollus & Nojah Johnson (108)
Worth County 195 Mound City 204 Rock Port 209
Medalist: Quinton Brandon, Mound City (42)
Runner-up: Wyatt Hill, Worth County (46)
Other Worth County: Cannon Fletcher 47, Levi Cassavaugh 50, Lance Abplanalp 52, Andrew Griffin 54
Other Mound City: Jacob Hall 51, Nick Ivey 52, Noah Oswald 59, John Oswald 61
Rock Port: Carter Gebhards 50, Jacobi Hogue 52, Ryland Garst 53, Malachi Skillen 64, Tarver Muntz 66
Nebraska City Invitational — 4. Johnson County Central 358, 5. Auburn 363, 6. Syracuse 371, 7. Nebraska City 372, 8. Sidney 376, 10. Falls City 406, 11. Plattsmouth 425
Top 15 KMAland Finishers:
5. Hayden Thompson, Sidney (82)
6. Maverick Binder, Auburn (82)
10. Keegan Jones, Johnson County Central (84)
14. Brody Koehler, Nebraska City (86)
15. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (87)
15. Hudson Emshoff, Auburn (87)
Other Johnson County Central: Jack Waring 88, Wes Swanson 91, Isaac Beethe 95, Sergio Valles 97
Other Auburn: Kaleb Dammast 94, Kaden McLaughlin 100, Brant Gulizia 112
Other Syracuse: Gabe Dilley 90, Logan Zoller & Logan Johnson 97, Brennan Schroeder 106
Other Nebraska City: Eli Davis 93, Gage Rasmussen 96, Dalton Knippelmeyer 97, Drew Weddle 98
Other Sidney: Kolt Payne 96, Will Bryant & Michael Hensley 99, Grant Whitehead 102
Falls City: Christina Gilkerson 96, Caleb McConnell 98, Robert Gilkerson 105, Elyse Poppe 107, Talon Anderson 115
Plattsmouth: Kasten Hellbusch 97, Eli Michel 100, Brock Endorf 113, Isaac Timm 115, Noah Brodersen 120