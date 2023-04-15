(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Griswold won triangulars while Tri-Center, Underwood, Treynor and Audubon picked up Western Iowa Conference wins Friday.
Kuemper Catholic 146 Webster City 159 Panorama 169
Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (34)
Runner-up: Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (35)
Other Kuemper Scores: Carter Putney 38, Dawson Billmeier 39, Benicio Lujano 40, Kayden Schon 42
Griswold 195 Sidney 201 Hamburg 255
Medalist: Hayden Thompson, Sidney (39)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (40)
Other Griswold Scores: Hogan Hook 47, Auden Wilson 53, Alex Nelson 55, Brayden Lockwood 60
Other Sidney Scores: Michael Hensley 49, Kolt Payne 57, Isaac Hutt 57, Christian Harris 58
Hamburg Scores: Keith Thompson 41, Ian Thompson 56, Gabe Richardson 75, Martin Rodriguez 83, Taven Hanseling 83
Tri-Center 197 IKM-Manning 225
Medalist: Michael Turner, Tri-Center (42)
Runner-up: Josh Walker, IKM-Manning (48)
Other Tri-Center Scores: Evan Wham 48, Brant Freeberg 53, Kent Elliott 54, Chaze Leaders 56, Braden Meyers 59
Underwood 187 Riverside 195
Medalist: Mason McCready, Riverside (44)
Runner-up: AC Roller, Riverside (44)
Underwood Scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 45, Owen Larsen 46, Danny Stein 47, Walter Ausdemore 49, Will Tiarks 49, Luke Stoltz 50
Other Riverside Scores: Garrett Hough 49, Dalton Smith 58
Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 209
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (35)
Runner-up: Bradley Stock, Treynor (41)
Other Treynor Scores: Alex Mass 44, Jace Tams 49, Aaron Ehmke 49, Luke Mathews 50
Logan-Magnolia Scores: Gavin Kiger 48, Kyle Stueve 53, Layne Brenden 54, Calvin Collins 54, Jack Straight 66, Jace Straight 72
Audubon 175 AHSTW 198
Medalist: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (42)
Runner-up: Edward Miller, Audubon (43)
Other Audubon Scores: Oliver Deist 44, Ryan Hermansen 46, Evan Alt 49, Henry Burr 51
AHSTW Scores: Drew Lee 46, Ty Nelson 49, Nate Jorgensen 50, Kaden Jorgensen 53, Tyson Osbahr 56, Zeb Hall 62
Wayne 202 Melcher-Dallas NTS Moravia NTS
Wayne Scores: Zach Nading 47, Nash Buckinham 48, Ruger Berndt 53, Braxton Johnson 54, Hunter Taylor 63, Alex Cox 69
Westwood at Woodbine
No Stats Reported
Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood
No Stats Reported