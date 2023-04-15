Griswold Tigers

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Griswold won triangulars while Tri-Center, Underwood, Treynor and Audubon picked up Western Iowa Conference wins Friday.

Kuemper Catholic 146 Webster City 159 Panorama 169

Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (34)

Runner-up: Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (35)

Other Kuemper Scores: Carter Putney 38, Dawson Billmeier 39, Benicio Lujano 40, Kayden Schon 42

Griswold 195 Sidney 201 Hamburg 255

Medalist: Hayden Thompson, Sidney (39)

Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (40)

Other Griswold Scores: Hogan Hook 47, Auden Wilson 53, Alex Nelson 55, Brayden Lockwood 60

Other Sidney Scores: Michael Hensley 49, Kolt Payne 57, Isaac Hutt 57, Christian Harris 58

Hamburg Scores: Keith Thompson 41, Ian Thompson 56, Gabe Richardson 75, Martin Rodriguez 83, Taven Hanseling 83

Tri-Center 197 IKM-Manning 225

Medalist: Michael Turner, Tri-Center (42)

Runner-up: Josh Walker, IKM-Manning (48)

Other Tri-Center Scores: Evan Wham 48, Brant Freeberg 53, Kent Elliott 54, Chaze Leaders 56, Braden Meyers 59

Underwood 187 Riverside 195

Medalist: Mason McCready, Riverside (44)

Runner-up: AC Roller, Riverside (44)

Underwood Scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 45, Owen Larsen 46, Danny Stein 47, Walter Ausdemore 49, Will Tiarks 49, Luke Stoltz 50

Other Riverside Scores: Garrett Hough 49, Dalton Smith 58

Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 209

Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (35)

Runner-up: Bradley Stock, Treynor (41)

Other Treynor Scores: Alex Mass 44, Jace Tams 49, Aaron Ehmke 49, Luke Mathews 50

Logan-Magnolia Scores: Gavin Kiger 48, Kyle Stueve 53, Layne Brenden 54, Calvin Collins 54, Jack Straight 66, Jace Straight 72

Audubon 175 AHSTW 198

Medalist: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (42)

Runner-up: Edward Miller, Audubon (43)

Other Audubon Scores: Oliver Deist 44, Ryan Hermansen 46, Evan Alt 49, Henry Burr 51

AHSTW Scores: Drew Lee 46, Ty Nelson 49, Nate Jorgensen 50, Kaden Jorgensen 53, Tyson Osbahr 56, Zeb Hall 62

Wayne 202 Melcher-Dallas NTS Moravia NTS

Wayne Scores: Zach Nading 47, Nash Buckinham 48, Ruger Berndt 53, Braxton Johnson 54, Hunter Taylor 63, Alex Cox 69

Westwood at Woodbine

No Stats Reported

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood

No Stats Reported 

