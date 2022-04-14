(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Jordan Greenwood won their home tournament, Treynor showed well at Des Moines Christian, Rock Port was a winner at Mound City and more from the Thursday in KMAland boys golf.
Clarinda JV 193 Griswold 201 Essex/Stanton 218
Medalist: Noah Comer, Clarinda (45)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (46)
Other Clarinda scores: Grant Turner 47, Andrew Hughes 50, Manny Eberly 51, Drake Riddel 54, Brevin Costin 56
Other Griswold scores: Caleb Oakleaf 49, Hogan Hook 51, Brayden Stirek 55, Tate Steinhoff 66, Michael Kunze 72
Essex/Stanton scores: Kywin Tibben 47, Jacob Martin 53, Tony Racine 58, Brody Holmes 60, Jacob Robinette 61, Bradley Franks 68
Lewis Central Tournament at Fox Run
Lewis Central shot a 338 to win their home tournament by two strokes over Atlantic (340). Glenwood’s 354 was good for third while St. Albert had a 367 in fourth and Fremont-Mills rounded out the top five with a 373.
Other area places and scores: 6. Creston 405, 7. East Mills 409, 8. Shenandoah 424, 9. Red Oak 441.
Jordan and Payton Greenwood led the way for the Titans with a 76 and 79, respectively, finishing in the top two spots. Atlantic’s Lane Nelson also shot a 79 in third, and Garrett McLaren of Atlantic had an 83 in third. The Trojans also had the seventh-place finisher, Cruz Weaver, who finished with an 86.
Glenwood’s strong day came behind Braden Sneed (84), Jacob Mitchell (89) and Tommy Johnson (90), who finished sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively. St. Albert’s Lane Sundberg shot an 84 in fifth, and Cameron Mardesen carded an 89 in eighth.
Other Lewis Central scores: Lucas Campbell 90, Aiden Shipmann 93, Colton Mings 96, Tyler Doremus 111
Other Atlantic scores: Roth DenBeste 92, Cooper Jipsen 94, Tristan Hayes 101
Other Glenwood scores: Gavin Schau 91, Brady Aistrope 96, Wyatt Madison 113
Other St. Albert scores: Gavin Sommerville 95, Sam Gubbels 99, Alex Gast 101, Nate Kay 117
Fremont-Mills scores: Cooper Marvel, JT Mahaney & Owen Thornton 93, Jake Malcom 94, Tucker Stille 102, Caden Blackburn 108
Creston scores: Garret Fry 95, Tyler Loudon 100, Carson Rieck 104, Trey Chesnut 106, Will Bolinger 114, Max Skellenger 116
East Mills scores: Kyler Williams 98, Lincoln Palmer 99, Anthony Anderson 103, Fletcher Proctor 109
Shenandoah scores: Nick Opal 91, Jade Spangler & Derek Bartlett 98, Terin Courtier 137
Red Oak scores: Cyrus Mensen 102, Sam Fields 108, Hunter Jarrett 111, Greyson Hewett 120, Truman Strickland 127
Des Moines Christian Tournament
Treynor shot a 372 and finished in third place at the Des Moines Christian Tournament. Ethan Konz finished with an 82 and as the tournament runner-up.
Ryan Konz added a 95 while Aaron Ehmke had a 97 and Gabe Travis posted a 98. Brady Coffman shot a 115 for the Cardinals.
Coon Rapids-Bayard finished with a 404 and took fifth, led by a sixth-place finish from Jacob Estrada, who carded an 89. Preston McAlister was ninth with a 92.
Other CRB scores: Toby Benninger 107, Trey Rosenbeck 116, Elia Esdohr 128
Rock Port 207 Mound City 215 Worth County 237
Medalist: Carter Gebhards, Rock Port & Aricin Weber, Rock Port (46)
Other Rock Port scores: Ryland Garst 53, Clint Steffen 62, Ryan Paris 65
Mound City scores: Tony Osburn 47, Quinton Brandon 52, William Rother & Wil Young 58, Preston Saxton 61
Worth County scores: Aydan Gladstone 50, Lance Abplanalp 59, Lincoln Moore 60, Ethan Freese 68
Bishop LeBlond 165 Maryville 181
Medalist: Sam Schobert, Bishop LeBlond (38)
Runner-up: Jacob Scott, Maryville & Tim Johnston, Bishop LeBlond (40)
Other Maryville scores: Jack Dinsdale 45, Trevin Cunningham & Ethan Scott 48, Dylan Groomer 53