(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard won in Rolling Valley Conference action, Nebraska City won a triangular, East Mills held off Bedford and Underwood did the same to Logan-Magnolia Monday.
Check out the full KMAland golf slate below.
SPENCER TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic was third with a 325 behind Western Christian (317) and Clear Lake (324). Carter Putney paced the Knights with a 78 to finish seventh while Maverick Schwabe (80) tied for 12th.
Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery was ninth with a 78. Jonas Reynolds paced Harlan by finishing 21st. He fired an 82 on the day.
Harlan tied for seventh with a 339. Denison-Schleswig finished 12th with a 368.
Kuemper Scores: Carter Putney 78, Maverick Schwabe 80, Braxton Vonnahme 83, Kayden Schon 84, Benicio Lujano 88, Dawson Billmeier 89
Denison-Schleswig Scores: Easton Emery 78, Landon Wulf 84, Cody Schulte 102, Malachi Esteves 104, Nash Langenfeld 106, Kole Towne 109
Harlan Scores: Jonas Reynolds 82, Alex Bladt 83, Braydon Ernst 87, Jace Gubbels 87, Drew Bladt 89, Chase Monson 109
Nebraska City 190 Waverly 203 Sidney 207
Nebraska City Scores: Brody Koehler 46, Gage Rasmussen 46, Eli Davis 47, Grady Behrends 51, Carter Maybee 51
Sidney Scores: Hayden Thompson 46, Will Bryant 48, Isaac Hutt 56, Kolt Payne 57, Grant Whitehead 63
East Mills 173 Bedford 178
Medalist: Kyler Williams, East Mills (38)
Runner-up: Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (40)
Bedford Scores: Micah Johnson 40, Braydon Hensley 42, Tim Rogers 46, Logan Moyer 50, Bryson Ewart 58
Missouri Valley 167 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (37)
Runner-up: Evan White, Missouri Valley (42)
Other MV Scores: Hayden Kocour 44, Daylen Kocour 44, Daxton Myler 49, Layton Maasen 51
Underwood 184 Logan-Magnolia 197
Medalist: Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia (41)
Runner-up: Danny Stein, Underwood (44)
Other Underwood Scores: Wyatt Buckholdt 46, Walter Ausdemore 46, Owen Larsen 48, Luke Stolz 49, Will Tiarks 69
Logan-Magnolia Scores: Layne Brenden 48, Jace Straight 53, Jack Straight 55 Kyle Stueve 56, Calvin Collins 56
Nodaway Valley 169 Lenox NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS
Medalist: Landon Klobnak, Nodaway Valley (39)
Runner-up: Kaden Herr, Nodaway Valley (39)
Other NV Scores: Zack Gebbie 43, Xander Hogan 48, Bradley Gebbie 60, Jack Jensen 63
Lenox Scores: Daysen Gregg 49, Patton Adams 52, Aiden Eggert 57
Martensdale-St. Marys Scores: Cole Keller 44, Alex Martin 49, Wesley Turner 68
Mount Ayr 183 I-35 221 Central Decatur NTS
Medalist: Dylan Graham, Mount Ayr (42)
Runner-up: Trevin Victor, Mount Ayr (45)
Other Mount Ayr Scores: Tanner Streit 48, Jaxson Greene 48, Louden Main 52, Keye Willis 58
CD Scores: Cooper Horton 53
Southwest Valley 201 East Union NTS
Runner-up: Isaac Currin, Southwest Valley (50)
Wayne 177 Mormon Trail NTS
Medalist: Nash Buckingham, Wayne (41)
Runner-up: Hunter Taylor, Wayne (45) & Braxton Johnson, Wayne (45)
Other Wayne Scores: Zach Nading 46, Alex Cox 58, Ruger Berndt 59
Mormon Trail Scores: Coy Stripe 54
Coon Rapids-Bayard 167 Boyer Valley 168 CAM 175 Exira-EHK 182 Woodbine 190 Glidden-Ralston 203
Medalist: Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (38)
Runner-up: Chase Jahde, CAM (40)
CRB Scores: Max Shribroun 40, Logan Kenyon 42, Toby Benninger 42, Jacob Estrada 43, Gavin Heiderschiet 44, Landon Cook 47
Other Boyer Valley Scores: Ben Nickkols 41, Evan TenEyck 44, Ethan Hannigan 45, Cale Soma 48, Michael Davis 50
Other CAM Scores: Seth Hensley 41, Gavyn Jessen 46, Bradyn Bohnsack 48, Coby Venteicher 48, Austin Eblen 51
Exira-EHK Scores: Trey Petersen 41, Derrek Kommes 45, Gavin Bengard 46, Josh Nelson 50, Cole Fahn 56, Easton Nelson 62
Woodbine Scores: Cody Dickinson 45, Kylon Reisz 48, Xander Johnson 48, Nolan Stamm 49, Sam Remington 54, Dom Lary 56
Glidden-Ralston Scores: Ethan Olberding 45, Carson Peters 50, Mark Lensch 53, Blayce Nelson 55
Melcher-Dallas NTS Lamoni NTS
Medalist: Drew Heaberlin, Melcher-Dallas (52) & Chase Ripperger, Melcher-Dallas (52)
Other Melcher-Dallas Scores: Conner Goff 90
Lamoni Scores: Cody Jones 54
Maryville 172 Savannah 207
Medalist: Jack Dinsdale, Maryville (41) & Kaleb Groomer, Maryville (41)
Other Maryville Scores: Jacob Scott 45, Ethan Scott 45, Dylan Groomer 49
Savannah Scores: Zach Merritt 48, Corbin Bowen 52, Peyton Larison 53, Landen Berger 54, Joey Sigrist 68
King City, Worth County at Albany
No Results Reported