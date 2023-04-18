Palmyra Panthers

(KMAland) -- Palmyra won the ECNC Tournament, Treynor edged Shenandoah, Glenwood and Riverside each got five-stroke wins and Sidney and AHSTW prevailed in tight triangulars.  

Treynor 167 Shenandoah 180

Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)

Runner-up: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (39)

Other Treynor Scores: Bradley Stock 42, Alex Mass 44, Aaron Ehmke 44, Luke Mathews 48, Jace Tams 50

Other Shenandoah Scores: Jacob Dunkeson 45, Ethan Laughlin 48, Brody Burdorf 48, Tyler Babe 51, Logan Twyman 53

Sidney 179 Fremont-Mills 184 Red Oak 192

Runner-up: Owen Thornton

Other F-M Scores: JT Mahaney 43, Caden Blackburn 48, Tucker Stille 51, Sam Daly 55, Rowen Howe 56

Glenwood 159 Harlan 164

Medalist: Gavin Schau, Glenwood (37)

Runner-up: Drew Bladt, Harlan (40)

Other Glenwood Scores: Braden Sneed 40, Jason Colpitts 41, Briten Maxwell 41, Sawyer Talich 46, Wyatt Madison 53

Other Harlan Scores: Jonas Reynolds 41, Jace Gubbels 41, Alex Bladt 42, Brayden Ernst 48, Jason Erlmeier 53

Chieftain Invite at Bellevue East

Lewis Central carded a 322 to finish third in the team standings. The Titans had three top 15 finishers: Lucas Campbell (6th with a 78), Payton Greenwood (11th, 80) and Jack Larsen (15th, 81).

St. Albert finished 10th with a 388.

Lewis Central Scores: Lucas Campbell 78, Payton Greenwood 80, Jack Larsen 81, Nat Butske 83, Tyler Reed 85.

St. Albert Scores: Max Goltl 94, Jackson Wigington 95, Gavin Sommerville 96, Sam Gubbels 103, Wil Kerwin 124

Find the full results below.

Download PDF 2023 Boys Chieftain Invite (20) - Team .pdf

Atlantic 166 Denison-Schleswig 184

Medalist: Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (40)

Runner-up: Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (40)

Other Atlantic Scores: Roth DenBeste 41, Hudson McLaren 52, Sam Brosan 43, Tate Niklasen 44, Jake Simonton 50

Other Denison-Schleswig Scores: Cody Schulte 45, Landon Wulf 49, Malachi Esteves 50, Kole Towne 56, Nash Langenfeld 56

AHSTW 209 Essex 211 Griswold 216

Medalist: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (41)

Runner-up: Hogan Hook, Griswold (42)

AHSTW Scores: Drew Lee 49, Tyson Osbahr 52, Nate Jorgensen 54, Kaden Jorgensen 54, Ty Nelson 57

Essex Scores: Jacob Martin 48, Kywin Tibben 51, Kaden Buick 56, Jacob Robinette 56, Tony Racine 57, Bradley Franks 72

Other Griswold Scores: Auden Wilson 65, Alex Nelson 68

Rock Port 193 Mound City 205 Hamburg 241

Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (34)

Other Hamburg Scores: Ian Thompson 66, Gabe Richardson 67

Boyer Valley 165 Tri-Center 186

Medalist: Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (39)

Runner-up: Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley (40)

Other Boyer Valley Scores: Cale Soma 42, Devin Nichols 43, Ethan Hanigan 51, Mike Davis 55

Tri-Center Scores: Michael Turner 43, Tanner Nelson 45, Ethan Schneckloth 46, Zach Murley 52, Evan Wham 53, Brant Freeberg 53

Riverside 152 IKM-Manning 157

Medalist: Josh Walker, IKM-Manning (45)

Runner-up: Garrett Hough, Riverside (46)

Other IKM-Manning Scores: Zander Richards 52, Kasche Huehn 60

Other Riverside Scores: AC Roller 50, Mason McCready 56

Woodbine 182 Logan-Magnolia 190

Medalist: Kylon Reisz, Woodbine (42)

Runner-up: Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia (44)

Other Woodbine Scores: Cody Dickinson 44, Nolan Stamm 47, Xander Johnson 49, Wyatt Coenen 57, Cayne Meeker 61

Other Logan-Magnolia Scores: Layne Brenden 46, Calvin Collins 50, Jace Straight 50, Kyle Stueve 53, Jack Straight 56

Mount Ayr 171 Wayne 225 Martensdale-St. Marys 236 East Union NTS

Medalist: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (39)

Runner-up: Louden Main, Mount Ayr (43)

Other Mount Ayr Scores: Tanner Streit 44, Jaxson Greene 45, Trevin Victor 46, Dylan Graham 51

Wayne Scores: Nash Buckingham 46, Ruger Berndt 55, Hunter Taylor 62, Zach Nading 62, Braxton Johnston 67, Jaedyn Schoolcraft 67

MSTM Scores: Cole Keller 46, Alex Martin 59, Taylon Squire 64, Wesley Turner 67

East Union Scores: Kyson Kessler 48, Josh Lopez 50, Jake Jones 59

Bedford 177 Lamoni NTS

Medalist: Micah Johnson, Bedford (41)

Runner-up: Logan Moyer, Bedford (42)

Other Bedford Scores: Tim Rogers 46, Braydon Hensley 48, Bryson Ewart 53

Lamoni Scores: Cody Jones 46

Clarke 159 Central Decatur NTS

Medalist: Shay Mathews, Clarke (37)

Runner-up: Garrett Diehl, Clarke (40)

Central Decatur Scores: Cooper Horton 54

Albia 160 Chariton 185 Moravia 216

Medalist: Cael Schofield, Albia (37)

Runner-up: Grant Powers, Albia (39)

Moravia Scores: Logan Smith 49, Adam Uhlenhake 52, Brayden Robinson 57, Blake Helmick 58, Kaleb Rebenek 64, Andrew Harrington 65

Savannah 190 Lafayette 196 Benton 198

Medalist: Kam Morlock, Benton (40)

Runner-up: Connor Zeit, Lafayette (42)

Savannah Scores: Zach Merritt 45, Lucas Schussler 46, Alex Wagers 49, Peyton Larison 50, Landen Berger 151

Albany, Mercer, Hamilton at Gallatin

Stanberry at Maysville

Bennington/Blair Boys Invite

Plattsmouth was eighth with a 402 while Louisville finished 10th with a 409. Kasten Hellbusch led the Blue Devils with an 11th-place finish after carding a 91. Louisville’s Sam Luellen also fired a 91 to tie for 11th.

Plattsmouth Scores: Kasten Hellbusch 91, Eli Michel 95, Isaac Timm 97, Brock Endorf 119, Noah Brodersen 119

Louisville Scores: Sam Luellen 91, Cody Hiatt 98, Ryder Manske 103, Cash Biesterfeld 117, Will Josoff 125

Download PDF _Bennington_Blair Boys Invite 2023 Bear - Team.pdf

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Palmyra was the team champion with a 339 while Elmwood-Murdock was third with a 356. Johnson County Central (365) was fourth, Auburn (369) finished fifth and Falls City (418) was sixth.

Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter was the champion with a 73. Carpenter was one of four Panthers in the top 15. Jacson Dillon was eighth (88), Gage Bohaty finished 10th (89) and Luke Johnson claimed 11th (89).

Elmwood-Murdock’s Easton Miller finished third (84), Johnson County Central’s Keegan Jones was fourth (84), Auburn’s Maverick Binder finished sixth (87) and Elmwood-Murdock’s Drake Clements finished seventh (87).

Palmyra Scores: Noah Carpenter 73, Jacson Dillon 88, Luke Johnson 89, Gage Bohaty 89, Zach Phillips 117

Elmwood-Murdock Scores: Easton Miller 84, Drake Clements 87, Jeston Junker 92, Nate Rust 93, Reid Fletcher 106

Johnson County Central: Keegan Jones 84, Jack Waring 93, Wes Swanson 93, Isaac Beethe 95, Sergio Valles 97

Auburn Scores: Maverick Binder 87, Hudson Emshoff 91, Owen Hall 94, Kaleb Dammast 97, Kaden McLaughlin 106

Falls City Scores: Elyse Poppe 102, Ethan Morris 105, Robert Gilkerson 105, Christina Gilkerson 106, Talon Anderson 110

Download PDF ECNC Tournament

Syracuse, Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

