(KMAland) -- Louisville’s Cody Hiatt won the Southern Tournament while Falls City was second and Stanberry was also a runner-up at their home tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys golf.
Check out the full rundown below.
Stanberry Invitational — 2. Stanberry 391, 3. Rock Port 396, 4. Worth County 409, 6. East Atchison 428, 7. King City 439, Mound City NTS, Albany NTS
Stanberry shot a 391 and finished second at their home tournament on Wednesday. Rock Port was third, and Worth County ended up in fourth place.
Rock Port’s Tayden Cook shot the low score for the area and finished in third with an 88. Brady Armfield of King City shot a 90 and took fifth, and Stanberry’s Kolton Dias and Randall Harbour both finished with a 92 in a tie for sixth.
Full team scores are listed below.
Stanberry scores: Kolton Dias & Randall Harbour 92, Jordyn Wright 97, Adam Jensen 110, Colby McQueen 111
Rock Port scores: Tayden Cook 88, Ozey Hurst 101, Ryland Garst 103, Carter Gebhards 104, Jacobi Hogue 105
Worth County scores: Wyatt Hill 96, Cannon Fletcher 99, Lance Abplanalp 105, Levi Cassavaugh 109, Andrew Griffin 120
East Atchison scores: Cowen O’Riley 95, River Dow 100, Austin Helfers 107, Braiden Larson 126
King City scores: Brady Armfield 90, Tucker Mollus 101, Kole Wells 117, Noah Johnson 131
Mound City scores: Quinton Brandon 100, Jacob Hall 106, Noah Oswald 119
Albany scores: Zane Whipkins 117, Braxton Sorensen 136
Southern Tournament — 2. Falls City 382, 4. Louisville 399, Humboldt-TRS NTS
Falls City took second at the Southern Invitational, finishing with a 382. Louisville had a 399 and took fourth.
Louisville’s Cody Hiatt had the low score of the day with an 87 to win the tournament. Falls City’s Elyse Poppe and Humboldt-TRS’ Carson Refsdal shot a 90 to finish in a large logjam for second place. Check out the area scores below:
Falls City scores: Elysse Poppe 90, Christina Gilkerson 92, Robert Gilkerson 95, Caleb McConnell 105, Talon Anderson 107
Louisville scores: Cody Hiatt 87, Luke Downs 93, Cash Biesterfeld 108, Will Josoff 111, Mitch Shelsta 113
Humboldt-TRS scores: Carson Refsdal 90, Justin Pierce 99, Isaac Seitz 119