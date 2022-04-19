(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won the team title at Bryan, Treynor stayed hot and Sidney held off Fremont-Mills while Glenwood and Griswold also won on Tuesday night.
Treynor 179 Shenandoah 227
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (41)
Runner-up: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (46)
Other Treynor scores: Ryan Konz 46, Aaron Ehmke 46, Ryan McIntyre 46, Gabe Travis 48, Brady Coffman 51
Other Shenandoah scores: Nick Opal 49, Derek Bartlett 51, Terin Courtier 81
Sidney 166 Fremont-Mills 174 Red Oak 198
Medalist: Kyle Beam, Sidney (38)
Runner-up: Hayden Thompson, Sidney (39)
Other Sidney scores: Cole Jorgenson 42, Kellen Rose 47, Will Bryant 48, Grant Whitehead 64
F-M scores: Cooper Marvel 42, Jake Malcom 42, Caden Blackburn 43, Owen Thornton 47, JT Mahaney 51
Red Oak scores: Cyrus Mensen 47, Tyler Beeson 49, Grayson Hewett 50, Sam Fields 52, Hunter Jarrett 55, Truman Strickland 62
Glenwood 173 Harlan 188
Medalist: Tommy Johnson, Glenwood (41)
Runner-up: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (42)
Other Glenwood scores: Jacob Mitchell 44, Tye Nebel 46, Brady Aistrope 46
Harlan scores: Jace Gubbels 46, Brayden Ernst 46, Drew Bladt 48, Alex Bladt 48
Griswold 202 Essex 224
Medalist: Hogan Hook, Griswold (44)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (46)
Other Griswold scores: Caleb Oakleaf 53, Tate Steinhoff 59, Brayden Stirek 61, Michael Kunze 67
Essex scores: Jacob Martin 48, Kywin Tibben 50, Tony Racine 62, Brody Holmes 64, Dylan Barrett 67, Brice Sederberg 70
Omaha Bryan Tournament
Lewis Central took the team title after posting a 299. Jordan Greenwood was a runner-up with a 69, Payton Greenwood finished third with a 73 and Lucas Campbell finished fifth with a 76.
Aiden Shipman carded an 81 and Tyler Doremus tallied a 90.
Atlantic 179 Denison-Schleswig 186
Medalist: Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (42)
Runner-up: Garrett McLaren, Atlantic (43)
Other Atlantic scores: Lane Nelson 45, Tristan Hayes 45, Roth DenBeste 46, Cruz Weaver 48, Cooper Jipsen 49
Other D-S scores: Cody Schulte 46, Colton Johannsen 48, Michael Collins 50, Kole Towne 52, Christian Schmadeke 58
Logan-Magnolia 178 Woodbine 201
Medalist: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (40)
Runner-up: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (43)
Other Lo-Ma scores: Caden Dickinson 43, Layne Brenden 44, Brady Thompson 48, Gavin Kiger 48, Brody West 48
Other Woodbine scores: Nolan Stamm 51, Josh Newton 54, Cody Dickinson 56, Kylon Reisz 57, Evan Heitman 62
Boyer Valley 181 Tri-Center 191
Medalist: Caden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (43)
Runner-up: Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (45)
Other BV scores: Adam Puck 45, Ben Nichols 46, Connor Kenkel 47, Devin Melby 48, Evan TenEyck 52
Other T-C scores: Grant Way 48, Cade Carmen 48, Alex Corrin 50, Brecken Freeberg 55, Brant Freeberg 64
Bedford 165 Southwest Valley 196 Lamoni NTS
Medalist: Owen Lucas, Bedford (39)
Runner-up: Micah Johnson, Bedford (40)
Other Bedford scores: Tate Rowan 41, Logan Moyer 45, Austin Hanshaw 48, Hunter Blackford 52
SWV scores: Owen Wilkinson 40, Joey Oathoudt 49, Isaac Currin 51, Jake Oathoudt 56, Jack Kretzinger 57, Henry Bevington 61
Lamoni scores: Cody Jones 44, Cal Martin 61
Wayne 194 Mount Ayr 208 East Union 215 Southeast Warren 219 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS
Medalist: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (40)
Runner-up: Wyatt Carlson, East Union (45)
Wayne scores: Zach Nading 48, Nash Buckingham 48, RC Hicks 49, Boudyn White 49, Konnor Nickell 50, Caleb Clark 52
Other Mt. Ayr scores: Dylan Graham 53, Louden Main 56, Kash Wasteney 59, Quinn Coulson 60, Keye Willis 62
Other EU scores: Danny Thomlinson 50, Josh Lopez 60, Erik Allen 60, Ty Tallmon 70, Colton Lewis 75
SEW scores: Brock Manser 50, Austin Ledlie 54, Cade Nelson 56, Caden Crow 59, Blake Graham 66, John Thompson 73
MSTM scores: Cole Keller 50, Grant Ballard 51, Tanner Gay 54
Blair Invitational
Plattsmouth finished seventh in the Bear Division after posting a 399 score. Nate Kramer led the Blue Devils by finishing 10th with an 89.
Mt. Michael (315) won the Badger Division and Elkhorn North (321) took first in the Bear Division.
Find the full results below.
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Falls City
Falls City was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a runner-up finish. The Tigers shot a 377, nine strokes behind Cedar Bluffs/Mead. Dalton Helmick led the Tigers with a third-place showing (84), Lindsey McNeely was seventh (93) and Carson Simon finished 10th (98).
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter was the champion after carding a 76.
Elmwood-Murdock was third with a 412 and Auburn posted a 416.
Nate Lockman led Elmwood-Murdock with a fourth-place day (86) and Brad Hall posted a 92 for Auburn, taking sixth in the process.
Check out the full results below.
Lincoln Lutheran 174 Lincoln Christian 196 Syracuse 209
Medalist: Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran (42)
Runner-up: Ethan Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran & Jason Steider, Lincoln Lutheran (43)
Syracuse scores: Gabe Dilley 47, Logan Zoller 52, Robert Shanks 53, Cade Stephenson 57, Cody Damme 61
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Stanberry, Princeton, South Harrison at Maysville (B)