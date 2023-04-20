(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Kuemper, F-M and Wayne all won triangular, Atlantic and Missouri Valley won duals, Maryville was second in Chillicothe and Noah Carpenter won another tournament in Lincoln on Thursday in KMAland boys golf.
Shenandoah 172 Creston 196 Southwest Valley 231
Medalist: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (39)
Runner-up: Ethan Laughlin, Shenandoah (41)
Other Shenandoah: Brody Burdorf 42, Logan Twyman 50, Tyler Babe 55, Jacob Dunkeson 57
Creston: Carson Rieck 46, Chasse Downing 49, Max Skellenger 50, Marshall Long 51, Garrett Fry 54, Casen Dryden 56
Southwest Valley: Jack Kretzinger 61, Paul Douglas 62, Miller Means 66, Michael Ramsey 70
Atlantic 168 Clarinda 176
Medalist: Hudson McLaren, Atlantic (38)
Runner-up: Tristan Hays, Atlantic (40)
Other Atlantic: Roth Den Beste & Tate Niklasen 45, Sam Brosam 48, Cruz Waver 53
Clarinda: Brevin Costen & Kort Neal 43, Caden Butt 44, James McCall 46, Karsten Beckel 47, Grant Turner 50
Kuemper Catholic 170 Harlan 171 Treynor 180
Medalist: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (38)
Runner-up: Brax Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (42)
Other Kuemper: Carter Putney & Will Simons 45, Dawson Billmeier 46, Kayden Schon 48
Harlan: Jace Gubbels 42, Drew Bladt & Alex Bladt & Jonas Reynolds 43, Brayden Ernst 48, Gabe Arkfeld 54
Treynor: Ethan Konz 43, Jace Tams 44, Bradley Stock 45, Luke Mathews 48, Aaron Ehmke 551, Alex Mass 54
Fremont-Mills 188 Griswold 209 Hamburg 246
Medalist: Keith Thompson, Hamburg (36)
Runner-up: Kamron Brownlee, Griswold (44)
Fremont-Mills: JT Mahaney 45, Owen Thornton 46, Cooper Marvel 48, Caden Blackburgn & Tucker Stille 49, Samuel Daly 50
Other Griswold: Hogan Hook 46, Braden Lockwood 52, Alex Nelson 67
Other Hamburg: Ian Thompson 63, Gabe Richardson 72, Martin Rodriguez 75, Taven Hanseling 83
Missouri Valley 168 Underwood 194
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (37)
Runner-up: Danny Stein, Underwood (41)
Other Missouri Valley: Evan White 42, Daylen Kocour 44, Hayden Kocour 45, Layton Maasen 47, Daxton Myler 59
Other Underwood: Wyatt Buckholdt 50, Owen Larsen 51, Walter Ausdemore & Will Tiarks 52, Luke Stolz 61
Wayne 195 Southeast Warren 219 Martensdale-St. Marys 223
Medalist: Nash Buckingham, Wayne (43)
Runner-up: Cole Keller, Martensdale-St. Marys (46)
Other Wayne: Ruger Berndt 48, Hunter Taylor 51, Zach Nading 53, Jaedyn Schoolcraft 55, Braxtin Johnston 59
Southeast Warren: Caden Crow 47, Austin Ledlie 50, John Thompson & Mason Merfeld 61
Other Martensdale-St. Marys: Alex Martin & Wesley Turner 57, Taylon Squire 63, Jack Osborn 71
Greene County 173 Glidden-Ralston 211
Runner-up: Carson Peters, Glidden-Ralston (44)
Davis County Invitational
No scores reported.
Chillicothe Tournament — 2. Maryville 324, 5. Savannah 352
Maryville shot a 324 and finished in second while Savannah had a 352 in fifth place at the Chillicothe Tournament.
Jacob Scott shot a 76 and finished in third place to lead the Spoofhounds while Ethan Scott finished with an 80 in 11th. Jack Dinsdale was also in the top 15 with a 14th-place finish behind an 82 card. Savannah’s Zach Merrit had the top score for the Savages with an 83 in 17th.
View all area scores below:
Maryville: 3. Jacob Scott 76, 11. Ethan Scott 80, 14. Jack Dinsdale 82, 20. Lucas Vierthaler 86, 32. Marcus Henggeler 90, 39. Brett Long 95
Savannah: 17. Zach Merrit 83, 27. Lucas Schussler 88, 28. Alex Wagers 88, 37. Landen Berger 93, 52. Peyton Larison 101
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament — 5. Syracuse 373, 6. Palmyra 380, 7. Elmwood-Murdock 397
Syracuse finished with a 373, Palmyra was next with a 380 and Elmwood-Murdock came in seventh with a 397 at the Lincoln Lutheran Tournament.
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter captured another championship with a 75 to win by five strokes over the rest of the field. Syracuse’s Gabe Dilley shot an 88 to tie for 10th while teammate Logan Zoller tied for 14th with a 90 and Robert Shanks tied for 16th with a 91 for the Rockets.
Check out the area scores below:
Syracuse: Gabe Dilley 88, Logan Zoller 90, Robert Shanks 91, Logan Johnson 104, Brennan Schroeder 107
Palmyra: Noah Carpenter 75, Luke Johnson 95, Gage Bohaty 99, Jacson Dillon 111, Zach Phillips 126
Elmwood-Murdock: Nate Rust 94, Jeston Junker 99, Easton Miller & Drake Clements 102, Reid Fletcher 106