(KMAland) -- Stanberry won their host tournament on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs carded a 381. Landon Marticke led the clubhouse with a 79 while Randall Harbour had a 97, Kolton Dias posted a 100, Jordan Wright tallied a 105 and Adam Jensen posted a 120.

Rock Port’s Ozey Hurst cracked the top five after carding a 95. Hurst’s showing paced a Rock Port squad that totaled a 405 to finish third. Jacobi Hogue had a 96, and Aricin Weber added a 101 score for the Blue Jays.

Worth County finished sixth with a 452 and Mound City posted a 467.  

River Dow led East Atchison with a 96, tying with Hogue for sixth.

Check out full results below. 

unnamed (1).jpg
unnamed (2).jpg
unnamed (3).jpg
unnamed (4).jpg
unnamed.jpg

