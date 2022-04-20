(KMAland) -- Stanberry won their host tournament on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs carded a 381. Landon Marticke led the clubhouse with a 79 while Randall Harbour had a 97, Kolton Dias posted a 100, Jordan Wright tallied a 105 and Adam Jensen posted a 120.
Rock Port’s Ozey Hurst cracked the top five after carding a 95. Hurst’s showing paced a Rock Port squad that totaled a 405 to finish third. Jacobi Hogue had a 96, and Aricin Weber added a 101 score for the Blue Jays.
Worth County finished sixth with a 452 and Mound City posted a 467.
River Dow led East Atchison with a 96, tying with Hogue for sixth.
Check out full results below.