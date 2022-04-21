(KMAland) -- Maryville won the Chillicothe Tournament, Kuemper took fourth at Spencer and SW Valley, Atlantic, Glenwood, Treynor, Mo Valley, Tri-Center & Wayne were other area winners in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.
Southwest Valley 188 Shenandoah 200 Creston 206
Medalist: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (40)
Other Shenandoah scores: Nick Opal 48, Derek Bartlett 50, Terin Courtier 62
Atlantic 159 Clarinda 181
Medalist: Garrett McLaren, Atlantic (36)
Runner-up: Cruz Weaver, Atlantic (37)
Other Atlantic scores: Lane Nelson 41, Tristan Hayes 45, Cooper Jipsen 47, Roth Den Beste 52
Glenwood 159 Nebraska City 191 Plattsmouth 258
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (38)
Runner-up: Tommy Johnson & Gavin Schau (39)
Other Glenwood scores: Brady Aistrope 43, Tye Nebel 45, Jacob Mitchell 47
Nebraska City scores: Kaden Johnson 44 Carter Maybee 46, Jayden Borns 48, Landen Clark 53, Drew Weddle 58, Alex Peter 59
Plattsmouth scores: Brock Endorf 57, Nathan Rain 62, Jaden Ormerod 69, Rally Groteleuchen 70, Ayden Kragness Carpenter 75, Christian Dean 81
Treynor 174 Harlan 190 Denison-Schleswig 194
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (36)
Runner-up: Alex Bladt, Harlan (44)
Other Treynor scores: Gabe Travis 45, Aaron Ehmke 46, Ryan Konz 47, Ryan McIntyre 49, Brady Coffman 57
Other Harlan scores: Alex Bladt 44, Jace Gubbels 47, Braydon Ernst 48, Drew Bladt 52, Stephen Leinen 60
Denison-Schleswig scores: Easton Emery 46, Cody Schulte & Landon Wulf 47, Colton Johannsen & Christina Schmadeke 54, Michael Collins 56
Spencer Invitational
Kuemper Catholic shot a 331 and finished in fourth place at the Spencer Invitational. Kayden Schon led the way for the Knights, shooting an 80 to finish in eighth place. Maverick Schwabe and Tyler Auen carded an 83 apiece to tie for 15th.
Other Kuemper scores: 21t. Carter Putney 85, 27t. Benicio Lujano 89, 42t. Dawson Billmeier 96
Missouri Valley 172 Audubon 184
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (35)
Runner-up: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (42)
Other Missouri Valley scores: Hayden Kocour 43, Evan White 46, Jacob Hember 48, Carson Wendt 52
Other Audubon scores: Oliver Deist 44, Edward Miller 46, Evan Alt 52, Derek Bald 55, Sawyer Toft 68
Tri-Center 175 Logan-Magnolia 183
Medalist: Grant Way, Tri-Center (40)
Runner-up: Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (44)
Other Tri-Center scores: Cade Carmen 44, Michael Turner 47, Alex Corrin 50, Breceken Freeberg 52
Logan-Magnolia scores: Caden Dickinson 44, Gavin Kiger 45, Gavin Maguire & Layne Brenden 47, Brody West 48, Brady Thompson 50
East Union, Lenox at Central Decatur (did not finish)
The meet did not finish due to weather.
Wayne 183 Southeast Warren 199 Martensdale-St. Marys 210 Melcher-Dallas 271
Medalist: Nash Buckingham & RC Hicks, Wayne (42)
Other Wayne scores: Konnor Nickell 49, Caleb Clark 50, Boudyn White 52, Zach Nading 53
Southeast Warren scores: Brock Manser 44, Caden Crow 49, Cade Nelson, Blake Graham, Austin Ledlie 53, Dominic Wadle 59
Martensdale-St. Marys cores: Grant Ballard 44, Cole Keller 48, Tanner Gay 51, Jack Osborne 67
Melcher-Dallas scores: Trevon Johnson 55, Kade Marlin 61, Sam Konrad 72, Jayden Maeschen 83, Daniel Kirfman 87
Davis County Invitational
Moravia finished with a 430 as a team and finished seventh at the Davis County Invitational. Kaleb Templeton tied for 10th, leading the Mohawks with a 91.
Other Moravia scores: Logan Smith 110, Charlie Hayworth 111, Andrew Harrington 118, Jaiden Fowler 128, Chase Uhlenhake 144
Chillicothe Invitational
Maryville shot a 329 to win the 15-team Chillicothe Invitational by 11 strokes over Savannah.
Trevin Cunningham led the Spoofhounds with a 75 to finish second by three strokes to Putnam County’s Jaden Wyant. Jacob Scott placed fifth with a 79 while Ethan Scott was 15th for Maryville with an 84.
Jack Dinsdale finished 22nd with a 91, and Chase Dew and Rylan Brady shot a 93 in 29th and 30th, respectively, and Marcus Henggeler finished with a 96 in 35th.
Lincoln Lutheran Invitational
Syracuse shot a 388 and placed sixth while Elmwood-Murdock’s 392 was good for a tie in seventh place at the Lincoln Lutheran Invitational.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman led area golfers with an 84 in seventh place while Syracuse was led by Logan Zoller, who had a 91 in 18th.
Other Syracuse scores: Gabe Dilley & Cade Stephenson 98, Robert Shanks 101, Isaac Hesterman 125
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Easton Miller 98, Nate Rust & Jeston Junker 105, Drake Clements 180