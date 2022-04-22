(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills edged Griswold to highlight a slow night of KMAland boys golf action.
Fremont-Mills 193 Griswold 202
Medalist: Caleb Oakleaf, Griswold (41)
Runner-up: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (46)
Other F-M scores: Jake Malcom 46, Owen Thornton 48, Caden Blackburn 53, JT Mahaney 54, Tucker Stille 55
Other Griswold scores: Kamron Brownlee 48, Hogan Hook 53, Tate Steinhoff 60, Brayden Stirek 63, Michael Kunze 64
IKM-Manning 213 AHSTW 253
Medalist: Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (41)
Runner-up: Josh Walker, IKM-Manning (52)
Other IKM-Manning scores: Nolan Ramsey 56, Luke Ramsey 64, Zander Richards 64, Andan Spooner 66
AHSTW scores: Nate Jorgensen 53, Tyson Osbahr 59, Aiden Akers 68, Logan Heller 74, Wyatt Evans 74
Wayne 172 Southeast Warren 191 Mormon Trail NTS
Medalist: RC Hicks, Wayne (41) & Brock Manser, Southeast Warren (41)
Other Wayne scores: Zach Nading 42, Caleb Clark 44, Nash Buckingham 45, Konnor Nickell 48, Boudyn White 54
Other SEW scores: Austin Ledlie 47, Cade Nelson 50, Caden Crow 53, Dominic Wadle 54, John Thompson 66
MT scores: Wrigley Shanks 49
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Creston at Clarke
MISSING: East Union at Southwest Valley