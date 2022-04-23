(KMAland) – Fremont-Mills and Lewis Central had strong days on the greens with respective team titles in Sidney and Denison on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown below.
Sidney Invitational
Fremont-Mills won the team title by six strokes over Sidney as the Knights carded a 356. Clarinda (378), Auburn (383) and Bedford (393) rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Jake Malcom led Fremont-Mills’ efforts by posting an 80 to win the meet. Teammate Owen Thornton was fifth (90) and JT Mahaney took ninth (92).
Auburn’s Brad Hall (82) was the runner-up while Sidney’s Kyle Beam (89) and Cole Jorgenson (89) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Bedford’s Micah Johnson was sixth (90), Clarinda’s James McCall claimed seventh (91) and teammate Cooper Neal (91) finished eighth. Sidney’s Kellen Rose also medaled with a 10th-place outing (92).
View the full results below.
Hal Rossow Invitational at Panorama
Kuemper Catholic finished second as a team with 366, led by Maverick Schwabe’s runner-up day with an 84.
Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard tied for sixth with a 416.
Check out the full results below.
Monarch Golf Tournament at Denison
Lewis Central posted another strong showing with a 343 to take the team title. The Titans were led by Jordan Greenwood’s championship with an 80 while Payton Greenwood also posted an 80 to take second. Lucas Campbell was fifth with an 87, Tyler Dovemur took 14th (96) and Aiden Shipman was 15th (97).
Atlantic took third as a team with a 361. Lane Nelson (sixth with 87), Cruz Weaver (eighth with 88), Garrett McLaren (10th with 92) and Tristan Hayes (11th) with a 94 medaled for the Trojans.
Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery finished fourth with an 87, St. Albert’s Gavin Sommerville posted a 94 to take 12th and Harlan’s Jace Gubbels was 13th with a 95.
Check out the full results below.