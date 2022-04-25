(KMAland) -- Harlan, Atlantic and Lewis Central got tight wins in the Hawkeye Ten while Tri-Center, Underwood and Treynor did the same in the Western Iowa Conference.
Check out the full KMAland boys golf rundown below.
Harlan 182 Kuemper Catholic 185 Red Oak 222 Shenandoah 226
Medalist: Jace Gubbels, Harlan (41)
Runner-up: Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (43)
Other Harlan scores: Brayden Ernst 45, Alex Bladt 46, Sam Bladt 50, Drew Bladt 54, Brad Curren 57
Other KC scores: Benicio Lujano 46, Carter Putney 48, Kayden Schon 48, Tyler Auen 50, Dawson Billmeier 54
Red Oak scores: Cyrus Mensen 54, Sam Fields 55, Tyler Beeson 55, Grayson Hewett 58, Truman Strickland 61, Hunter Jarrett 69
Shenandoah scores: Jade Spangler 45, Derek Bartlett 54, Nick Opal 57, Terin Courtier 70
Atlantic 155 Clarinda 168 Creston 201
Medalist: Lane Nelson, Atlantic (35)
Runner-up: Cooper Neal, Clarinda (35)
Other Atlantic scores: Tristan Hayes 38, Cruz Weaver 40, Garrett McLaren 42, Tate Niklasen 45, Roth Den Beste 47
Other Clarinda scores: James McCall 42, Noah Comer 45, Jarod McNeese 46, Caden Butt 46, Justus Fine 49
Creston scores: Garrett Frey 47, Carson Rieck 50, Max Skellenger 51, Tyler Loudon 53, Will Bolinger 58
Lewis Central 167 Glenwood 170
Medalist: Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central (36)
Runner-up: Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (40)
Other LC scores: Lucas Campbell 45, Jack Robbins 46, Aiden Shipman 49, Tyler Doremus 58
Glenwood scores: Tommy Johnson 41, Tye Nebel 42, Braden Snead 43, Gavin Schau 44, Brady Aistrope 46, Jacob Mitchell 46
East Mills 192 AHSTW 226
Medalist: Anthony Anderson, East Mills (45)
Runner-up: Lincoln Palmer, East Mills (46)
Other East Mills scores: Kyler Williams 48, Sheldon Vandenberg 53
AHSTW scores: Nate Jorgensen 47, Zeb Hall 55, Tyson Osbahr 61, Logan Heller 63, Wyatt Evans 66, Aiden Akers 66
Tri-Center 182 Missouri Valley 193
Medalist: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (40)
Runner-up: Grant Way, Tri-Center (41)
Other T-C scores: Jaxon Johnson 43, Cade Carmen 49, Michael Turner 49, Alex Corrin 49, Brecken Freeberg 53
Other MV scores: Evan White 48, Carson Wendt 52, Jacob Hember 53, Hayden Kocour 56
Underwood 191 IKM-Manning 197
Medalist: Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (39)
Runner-up: Wyatt Buckholdt, Underwood (44)
Other Underwood scores: Walter Ausdemore 47, Danny Stein 50, Will Tiarks 50, Owen Larsen 52, Kaiden Rodenburg 54
Other IKM-Manning scores: Luke Ramsey 51, Josh Walker 52, Devyn Sander 55, Nolan Ramsey 60, Andan Spooner 71
Treynor 172 Audubon 192
Medalist: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (41)
Runner-up: Ethan Konz, Treynor (41)
Other Audubon scores: Gavin Smith 48, Edward Miller 51, Evan Alt 52, Oliver Deist 53, Derek Bald 60
Other Treynor scores: Ryan McIntyre 43, Ryan Konz 44, Aaron Ehmke 44, Gabe Travis 50, Alex Mass 52
Bedford 173 East Union 202
East Union scores: Danny Thomlinson 44, Wyatt Carlson 46, Josh Lopez 53, Jake Jones 59, Erik Allen 60, Ty Tallmon 71
Wayne 203 Melcher-Dallas NTS Lamoni NTS
Medalist: RC Hicks, Wayne (46)
Runner-up: Austin Ledlie, Southeast Warren (46)
Other Wayne scores: Nash Buckingham 47, Konnor Nickell 55, Zach Nading 55, Caleb Clark 57
Melcher-Dallas scores: Trevon Johnson 62, Sam Konrad 72, Daniel Kirman 81
Lamoni scores: Cody Jones 54, Cal Martin 81
Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Boyer Valley carded a 171 to take the team title while Coon Rapids-Bayard was second with a 180 and CAM took third with a 184.
Woodbine’s Cory Bantam was the medalist with a 38 while Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen tallied a 39 to take second. CAM’s Chase Jahde (41) took third while Boyer Valley’s Caden Neilsen (42) and Connor Kenkel (42) tied for fourth.
Boyer Valley’s Devin Melby and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Toby Benninger and Preston McAlister tied for sixth (43) while Boyer Valley’s Ben Nichols (44) and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Jacob Estrada was 10th (45).
Find the full results here.
Mound City 230 Mid Buchanan 244 East Atchison NTS
Medalists: River Dow, East Atchison (52), Tony Osburn, Mound City (52), Wil Young, Mound City (52)
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Maryville finished second with a 347, led by a fourth-place day from Jacob Scott (80). Trevin Cunningham tallied an 85 to take eighth, and Jack Dinsdale finished 12th with an 87.
Rock Port finished eighth with a 405.
Check out the full results below.
Beatrice Tournament
Nebraska City took 12th after shooting a 451. Kaden Johnson paced the Pioneers with a 99, finishing 37th.
Check out the full results below.
Lincoln Christian 174 Lincoln Lutheran 175 Palmyra 192 Elmwood-Murdock 197
Medalist: Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (35)
Runner-up: Isaiah Nunnaly, Lincoln Christian (38)
Other Palmyra scores: Luke Johnson 47, Gage Bohaty 48, Zach Phillips 62, Johnny Glantz 62
E-M scores: Nate Lockman 41, Jeston Junker 49, Nate Rust 51, Easton Miller 56, Drake Clements 57
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Clarke at Southwest Valley
MISSING: Worth County, King City at Albany