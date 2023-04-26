(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Maverick Schwabe and Noah Carpenter all won tournaments in KMAland boys golf on Wednesday.
CYO Invitational — 1. Kuemper Catholic 308
Kuemper Catholic won the CYO Invitational in Fort Dodge, shooting a 308. Maverick Schwabe won the tournament with a 70, finishing eight strokes clear of teammates Braxton Vonnahme and Carter Putney.
Kuemper scores: Maverick Schwabe 70, Braxton Vonnahme 78, Carter Putney 78, Kayden Schon 82, Dawson Billmeier 84, Will Simons 86.
Palmyra Invitational (Gold Division) — 6. Syracuse 261, 7. Palmyra 261, 8. Elmwood-Murdock 269, 9. Johnson County Central 271, 10. Auburn 279, 12. Louisville 281, 14. Falls City 297, Humboldt-TRS NTS
Syracuse and Palmyra both shot a 261 to finish sixth and seventh at the Palmyra Invitational on Wednesday.
Noah Carpenter of Palmyra won another tournament, shooting a 70 to win the tournament by seven strokes. Check out the area scores below.
Syracuse scores: Logan Zoller 86, Gabe Dilley 87, Robert Shanks 88
Palmyra scores: Noah Carpenter 70, Jacson Dillon 91, Luke Johnson 100
Elmwood-Murdock scores: Nate Rust 87, Easton Miller 88, Jeston Junker 94
Johnson County Central scores: Keegan Jones & Jack Waring 90, Wes Swanson 91
Auburn scores: Maverick Binder 88, Hudson Emshoff 90, Owen Hall 101
Louisville scores: Ryder Manske 92, Sam Luellen 94, Cody Hiatt 95
Falls City scores: Elyse Poppe 91, Christina Gilkerson 101, Robert Gilkerson 105
Palmyra Invitational (Silver Division) — 6. Johnson County Central 285, 7. Syracuse 286, 8. Auburn 290, 10. Louisville 319, 11. Elmwood-Murdock 324, 12. Falls City 338, 13. Palmyra 339, Humboldt-TRS NTS
In the Silver Division, Isaac Beethe of Johnson County Central placed fourth with an 83. Check out the area scores below.
Johnson County Central: Isaac Beethe 83, Sergio Valles 92, K Badertscher 110
Syracuse: Cody Damme & Logan Johnson 95, Brennan Schroeder 96
Auburn: Kaleb Dammast 90, Kaden McLaughlin & Braden Gulizia 100
Louisville: Luke Downs 94, Cash Biesterfeld 116, Mitch Shelsta 109
Elmwood-Murdock: Tyson Mans 92, Reid Fletcher 112, Rowan Kastens 120
Falls City: C McConnell 104, Ethan Morris 111, Talon Anderson 123
Palmyra: Gage Bohaty 95, Zach Phillips 117, B Isola 127
Humboldt-TRS: J Pierce 110, Carson Refsdal 112