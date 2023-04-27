(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Harlan, Glenwood and Kuemper were H10 winners, F-M beat East Mills, Audubon was a winner, CAM won a triangular and Savannah and Rock Port were both top five at the Savannah Tournament in KMAland boys golf on Thursday.
Atlantic 155 Red Oak 193 Shenandoah 193
Medalist: Roth Den Beste, Atlantic (37)
Runner-up: Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (37)
Other Atlantic: Tate Niklasen 40, Sam Broom & Trevan Hansen 41, Hudson McLaren 43
Red Oak: Cyrus Mensen 43, Tyler Besen 45, Hunter Jarrett 49, Sam Fields 51
Shenandoah: Jade Spangler 44, Ethan Laughlin 45, Logan Twyman 47, Brody Burdorf 57
Harlan 170 Clarinda 186
Medalist: Jace Gubbels, Harlan (39)
Runner-up: Braydon Ernst, Harlan (42)
Other Harlan: Drew Bladt 43, Jonas Reynolds 46, Alex Bladt 47, Owen Neve 53
Clarinda: Brevin Costen & Caden Butt 46, James McCall & Kort Neal 47, Karsten Beckel & Grant Turner 49
Glenwood 149 St. Albert 196
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (35)
Runner-up: Jason Colpitts, Glenwood (37)
Other Glenwood: Gavin Schau 38, Briten Maxwell 39, Wyatt Madison 43, Ryan Poland-Molina 47
St. Albert: Gavin Sommerville 46, Max Goltl 48, Sam Gubbels 50, Will Kerwin 52, Jackson Wigington 61, Mason Mazzell 68
Kuemper Catholic 154 Lewis Central 160 Denison-Schleswig 173
Medalist: Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (36)
Runner-up: Ethan Petersen, Lewis Central & Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (37)
Other Kuemper Catholic: Kayden Schon 39, Carter Putney & Will Simons 42, Dawson Billmeier 48
Other Lewis Central: Lucas Campbell 39, Joe Miller 40, Nate Baetke 44, Jackson Larsen 45, Tyler Reed 48
Denison-Schleswig: Landon Wulf 38, Easton Emery 43, Cody Schulte 44, Michael Collins 48, Kole Towne & Jett Paulson 49
Sidney, Bedford at Lenox
No stats reported.
Audubon 171 Griswold 192
Medalist: Jay Remsburg, Audubon (41)
Runner-up: Edward Miller, Audubon (41)
Other Audubon: Henry Burr 44, Oliver Deist 45, Evan Alt & Ryan Hermansen 47
Griswold: Kamron Brownlee, Hogan Hook 44, Alex Nelson 51, Auden Wilson 54
Fremont-Mills 176 East Mills 186
Medalist: Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (40)
Runner-up: Kyler Williams, East Mills (44)
Other Fremont-Mills: Caden Blackburn 44, Cooper Marvel 45, Samuel Daly & JT Mahaney 47, Tucker Stille 54
Other East Mills: Lincoln Palmer 46, Anthony Anderson 47, Fletcher Proctor 49, Cooper Hagen 52, Ryan Sayers 58
Moravia Tournament — 14. Mount Ayr 361, 16. Moravia 394, 17. Wayne 402, 18. East Union 433
Mount Ayr scores: Drew Ehlen 80, Tanner Streit 90, Dylon Graham 94, Jaxson Greene 97, Louden Main 101
Wayne scores: Nash Buckingham 84, Zach Nading 102, Ruger Berndt 108, Jaedyn Schoolcraft 108, Hunter Taylor 112
East Union: Kyson Kessler 100, Josh Lopez 101, Brock Jones 115, Jake Jones 117, Colton McKnight 142
Central Decatur: Cooper Horton 84
Moravia: Logan Smith 86, Andrew Harrington 96, Brayden Robinson 105, Blake Helmick 107, Jacob Irving 113
Melcher-Dallas: Drew Heaberlin 104
CAM 171 West Central Valley 204 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 213
Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (34)
Runner-up: Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (42)
Other CAM: Seth Hensley 43, Lukas James 46, Bradyn Bohnsack 48, Carson Cary 53, Coby Venteicher 57
Other Exira/EHK: Gavin Bengard 48, Josh Nelson 56, Cole Fahn 67, Easton Nelson 72
Panorama 324 Coon Rapids-Bayard 330 Woodward-Granger 330 ACGC 364
Medalist: Evan Powell, Panorama (76)
Runner-up: Max Shribroun, Coon Rapids-Bayard (76)
Other Coon Rapids-Bayard: Toby Menninger 79, Gavin Heiderscheit 84, Landon Cook 91, Jacob Estrada 93, Logan Kenyon 97
Lamoni at Interstate 35
Lamoni score: Cody Shields 53
Savannah Tournament — 3. Savannah 353, 5. Rock Port 363, 6. Maryville 367, 10. East Atchison 412, 11. Mound City 435
Rock Port’s Tayden Cook had the top area finish in fourth place with an 82 on the day. Maryville’s Lucas Vierthaler placed eighth with an 84. Check out the other area scores below.
Savannah: Zach Merritt & Lucas Schussler 86, Alex Wagers 88, Landsen Berger 93, Peyton Larison 103
Rock Port: Tayden Cook 82, Ozey Hurst 87, Carter Gebhards 94, Ryland Garst 100, Jacobi Hogue 109
Maryville: Lucas Vierthaler 84, Brett Long 92, Seth Gillespie 95, Royse Liffey 96, Rylan Brady 99
East Atchison: River Dow 94, Cowen O’Riley 95, Austin Helfers 108, Braiden Larson 115
Mound City: Quinton Brandon 96, Jacob Hall 107, Nick Ivey 114, Noah Oswald 118